B.C. Premier John Horgan presents outgoing BC Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon with a saddle pad for her horse in Victoria on Monday, April 23, 2018. Guichon is a life long rancher from Merritt, B.C. The saddle pad is embroidered with the official crest of B.C. and her office. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner

Judith Guichon steps down as Lieutenant Governor of B.C.

Election decision didn’t make her best moments from the past six years

The lost confidence vote for British Columbia’s Liberal government and the establishment of a NDP minority may have meant a giant political upheaval, but it doesn’t rate near the top for most exciting moments for the outgoing lieutenant-governor.

In fact, Judith Guichon says the agreement between Premier John Horgan’s New Democrats and Greens to form government last year doesn’t even rank in the top three events for her six-year tenure.

Guichon says her most memorable events are visiting Victoria’s Cridge Centre where work is being done to help people with brain injuries, seeing the Paleontology Museum in Tumbler Ridge, and being in Stewart to see the disappearing glaciers.

But Horgan could not stay away from mentioning Guichon’s historic election decision that allowed his government to come to power, saying that she is his favourite lieutenant-governor.

Guichon attended 550 official events in the last year and almost 2,400 events since her appointment in November 2012.

Opposition Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says history will remember Guichon for the crucial and dignified role she played in last year’s election.

Guichon left the B.C. legislature today, accompanied by an armed guard from CFB Esquimalt.

With files from the Canadian Press

