Jump at the pump starts at handful of Greater Victoria gas stations

Online tracker predicts new highs on the way in fuel prices

Some gas stations in Greater Victoria started to see lineups Monday with the promise of prices on the rise.

As of Tuesday morning, a station at Chevron at Hillside Avenue and Shelbourne Street sat at 234.9 cents per litre, as did the Petro-Can in Sooke.

Many stations continued to hover at 221.9 (as of 9 a.m.) such as the Shell at 3393 Douglas St., while Esso on Admirals Road edged up to 224.9, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com

Average retail gasoline prices in Greater Victoria sat at 222.02 cents per litre as of Sunday (June 5), according to the online daily survey of 95 gas outlets in the region. It’s a half-cent increase from the week before, while the national average increased 9.5 cents per litre in the last week to 206.33.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, predicts new high price records will be set.

“Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to COVID and strong consumption – a situation that doesn’t look to improve drastically any time soon,” De Haan said in a news release.

Diesel prices also stand at a record high.

