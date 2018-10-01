Jumps in Saanich’s Haro Woods disappear shortly after bikers build them

Users and authorities remain at odds over UVic land’s future

As the future of Haro Woods, a popular recreation area near the University of Victoria, hangs in the air, involved parties are either trying to create facts on the ground, or alternatively, erase them.

David Minty with the Friends of Haro Woods told members of the Cadboro Bay Residents Association on Sept. 25 in a posting that he had observed the disappearance of three jumps inside Haro Woods on Saturday, Sept. 22.

RELATED: Area monitors keeping watchful eye on Saanich’s Haro Woods

According to Minty, the area near the border between the District of Saanich and UVic, “appears to be a contentious area, as the bikers like the large drop off there for their jumps.”

RELATED: Saanich won’t put brakes on Haro Woods cyclists

Minty also told residents that he had seen a group of bikers digging in the area on Friday, Sept. 21, with the proviso that he could not precisely identify their locations.

Minty then reached out to UVic to determine whether its staff had removed the jumps. “I called UVic security today [Sept. 25] and they said that somebody probably did attend but that information was privileged and I would need to fill out a FOI request as to what occurred,” he said.

The Saanich News reached to UVic for comment, but did not receive a response by deadline.

This episode, with its clandestine overtones, underscores the uncertainty that surrounds Haro Woods.

RELATED: Battle over Saanich’s Haro Woods continues

Located off Arbutus Road in Saanich’s Cadboro Bay neighbourhood, the park has become a destination for walkers, joggers and cyclists, drawing users from inside and outside of Saanich. But this popularity has also caused environmental damage, while sparking conflict among groups of users, and the future of the park appears unknown.

Months after Saanich had promised to present its future plan for the area, it remains uncertain how and if cyclists will be able to use the area.

While Saanich staff want to allow “recreational and family cycling” in the popular recreation area, it has delayed the release of a management plan to solicit more input over the question of allowing cycling in the park and after residents launched a petition that asks Saanich to enforce its current prohibition against cycling in the area, an option that staff does not favour.

Part of the problem lies in the number of actors with stakes in the future of Haro Woods, which actually consists out of four parcels of land. Saanich owns two of them totaling 5.75 hectares, while the Capital Regional District and UVic own one parcel each. Overall, Saanich owns nearly three-quarters of the total area, but the vision, goals, and actions of the draft management plan apply only to the Saanich portion.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Husband of late Westshore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett calls for harsher DUI consequences
Next story
BC government extends formal discussions with First Nations in Broughton Archipelago

Just Posted

Police watchdog probes weekend death in Vic West

One woman died in hospital after Victoria police found her by the water

Husband of late Westshore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett calls for harsher DUI consequences

Brad Ashenbrenner spoke with MP Michael Cooper about changes to Bill C-75

Homeless leader wants Saanich shelter to accommodate entire tent city group

Chrissy Brett questions why Victoria Native Friendship Centre could choose to scatter tent city residents

All four lanes open on Malahat, more improvements to come

Province has completed $34-million safety improvement project

Public calls for waterfront park in Swartz Bay terminal revamp sessions

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2021

Battle over sex education in B.C. sparks #SOGIis4Me campaign

Teachers, parents and pastors Tweet support for sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum

Vancouver Island farmer says new USMCA deal ‘terribly weakens’ Canadian dairy industry

Clarke Gourlay of Morningstar Farm says trade deal will negatively impact his farm’s milk production

Check your EpiPen packaging for defects before you need it: Health Canada

Agency says the device itself could get stuck inside its holder

Five things to know about the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement

U.S. gets more access to Canadian dairy market, and preserving Chapter 19, are at the top

Man allegedly gets violent after wrong Tim Hortons order

Staff at a New Westminster location claim he poured his Iced Capp out and hit another customer

Walmart fined $20K for contaminated food sold after Fort McMurray wildfire

Food exposed to wildfires could be damaged by unsafe temperatures, smoke, fire retardants, and more

Five NHL players looking to avoid last year’s performance in 2018-19 season

Top of the list is the Chicago Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews, with 74 games played, 20 goals, 52 points

NAFTA deal ends preference for B.C. wine in grocery stores in 2019

Dispute settlement panel has supported Canada in softwood talks

Child advocate tells MMIW inquiry child welfare system ‘eats up’ Indigenous kids

Says that the system is set up against the families

Most Read