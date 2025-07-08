June-uary? Comox weather station sees driest June on record

Only 2 mm of rain fell in Comox in June, far below normal

Comox Valley's "June-uary" did not materialize this year, actually, it was the driest June on record for the community.

According to Environment Canada data, the station in Comox received only 2.0 mm of rain, a far cry from the normal 42 mm that comes in June. This is the driest June for the station on record, with the previous driest being 1965 when 3.0 mm of rain fell. In the last 10 years, the previous driest June was in 2019, when 11.8 mm of rain fell.

This June is also tied for the second driest month of the last decade, with Aug. 2022 also having 2.0 mm of rain. The driest month of the past decade was July, 2021 when only 1.0 mm of rain fell. However, July and August are typically drier than June, with a normal precipitation level of 26.7 mm and 29.2 mm respectively.

Most of Vancouver Island, including the Comox Valley is at a high fire danger rating, though as of July 8, campfires are still permitted throughout the coastal fire centre.

As of June 15, snowpack across the province was only at about 13 per cent of normal, and on the Island it was 16 per cent of normal. That was a 23 per cent drop since the previous snowpack report on June 1, and a 1 per cent decrease compared to last year.

"By June 15, typically about three-quarters of B.C. snowpack has melted. This year approximately 90 per cent of the mountain snowpack melted by mid-month," the report says. "Moving into the summer, drought hazards are elevated due to long-term precipitation deficits, low snowpack, early snowmelt, and an increased likelihood of warmer than normal and drier summer weather. Weather will continue to play an important role in the summer drought conditions."

The June 15 report is the last snow bulletin for the 2025 season.

“As temperatures rise, so does the risk of wildfire and prolonged drought throughout B.C.,” said Kelly Greene, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness in a June 9 release. “The Province stands ready to support communities and people during an emergency, and I urge people to take action now to increase their household preparedness. Visit PreparedBC.ca for information on how to prepare for common hazards such as heat and wildfire.”