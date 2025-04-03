Jurassic Parking Lot: 'Dinosaur' ticketed for riding in trunk of B.C. car

19-year-old Langley woman receives ticket for not wearing seatbelt, too many people in car

The "donut and burnout crew " was broken up by Mission RCMP at the Junction Shopping Centre parking lot last summer. After another drifting incident last week, RCMP said the parking lot is "no stranger" to such incidents.

1 / 1 The "donut and burnout crew " was broken up by Mission RCMP at the Junction Shopping Centre parking lot last summer. After another drifting incident last week, RCMP said the parking lot is "no stranger" to such incidents. Advertisement

A 19-year-old Langley woman was ticketed last week after allegedly riding on the trunk of a drifting car through a Mission parking lot in a dinosaur costume.

In a news release on Tuesday (April 1), Mission RCMP said a witness taped the vehicle drifting through the Junction Shopping Centre parking lot and spotted three people sitting on the trunk – including a blue-face-painted dinosaur.

Upon arrival, police say the drifting vehicle was no longer around, but another was leaving the parking lot. Mounties determined the driver was among the trio riding on the trunk.

“Although she may have had time to get off the trunk, and may have had time to drive away in her own vehicle, and may even have had time to take off her dinosaur costume…she clearly had not had time to take off her blue face paint,” Mission RCMP said.

The 19-year-old was issued tickets for not wearing a seatbelt and having too many people in her car, contrary to her Novice driver’s license.

Police didn’t note the amount of fossil fuels burned by drifting.



“Mission RCMP encourage people and dinosaurs alike to be safe and to follow the rules of the road so the infamous Ticketosaurus does not have to come find you!

Police say the parking lot in question is “no stranger to vehicles doing burnouts, doughnuts, and other reckless driving manoeuvres – often while other mall patrons are also in the area.”