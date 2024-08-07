Jury finds accused guilty in Nanaimo stabbing death trial

12-person jury gives verdict on 2022 crime

A jury has found the two individuals arrested in a 2022 stabbing death on Nanaimo's waterfront guilty as charged.

After Fred Parsons, 29, was killed at Maffeo Sutton Park Sept. 5, 2022, Mark Jayden Harrison and Aiden Matthew Bell were arrested and each charged with one count of manslaughter. Their B.C. Supreme Court trial in Nanaimo began on July 22 in front of justice Robin Baird and a 12-person jury.

Baird instructed the jury on Tuesday, Aug. 6, and a decision was reached this evening. Nick Barber and Kaitlyn Tourangeau were co-Crown counsel. Bobby Movassaghi and Kendra Waugh represented Harrison, while Gloria Ng, Stephanie Head and Austin Nix were Bell's counsel.

During instruction, Baird told the jury Canadian law allows two perpetrators to both be guilty of striking a fatal blow in the case of a joint unlawful assault, something the jury likely took into consideration, Movassaghi told the News Bulletin after the verdict. He said he respects the verdict and the process.

"I would say Mr. Harrison had zero intention of harming Mr. Parsons, and to the extent it happened, given that the jury found that following the bear spray, he was stabbed almost simultaneously, they found they were co-principals and therefore responsible," said Movassaghi.

Movassaghi said it is too early to discuss whether an appeal will be made for his client, with sentencing still to come.

"We're not there right now…" he said. "We have 30 days following his sentencing to decide if there's a route to appeal and we'll consider that down the road."

During trial, evidence was presented suggesting that Harrison, Bell and another person, whose name is protected under a publication ban, were part of a group that had a confrontation with Parsons, friend Eltjo Schaeffer and another person whose identity is also protected. Bear spray was deployed, which hit Schaeffer in his face and partially hit the unnamed witness, though not in the face. Parsons suffered a fatal injury in the altercation.

Baird summarized the cases of the three parties earlier Aug, 6 and stressed that Harrison and Bell are innocent until proven guilty, something the jury ultimately found. Deliberations are confidential, Movassaghi said.

"We're not meant to know what happened, no one is meant to know what happens," he said. "The only thing we can surmise is that they accepted Crown's theory that Mr. Harrison was the sprayer and Mr. Bell was the stabber."

It is Crown counsel's submission, Baird said, that Harrison was part of a group harassing a security guard at a downtown Nanaimo parkade prior to the incident and subsequently, the two and the other person were captured on video surveillance, walking towards Maffeo Sutton Park – Harrison's legal representatives conceded that he was one of those accosting the security guard, Baird noted.

An RCMP officer dispatched to the parkade incident had gone to Maffeo Sutton to search for suspects, at the same time the three were running away from the park back to the parkade, based on video, and Crown submits that the stabbing incident must have occurred moments before the officer arrived, as Schaeffer was suffering from bear spray, Parsons was clinging to life, with the unnamed witness attempting first aid.

Harrison is alleged to have told another group of young people at the parkade that they had stabbed somebody. Crown also pointed out that Harrison and Bell were the only two to run when police arrived at the parkade.

Bell was arrested near the parkade approximately 45 minutes after the stabbing, according to Crown, and his jacket had Parsons's blood on it. He had a butterfly knife, which didn't have blood on it.

Crown also stated Harrison was seen fleeing and tossing a black bag into the water, which was subsequently retrieved and found to have bear spray and his ID. It doesn't matter who used the knife and the bear spray as the two were acting in concert in the assault that led to Parsons' death, according to Crown.

The next court date will be Monday, Aug. 19, when a date for sentencing is expected to be established.

More to come.