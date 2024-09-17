Jury trial begins for man accused of sexually assaulting 6 in Penticton

The trial is expected to be a lengthy one based on opening statements

After selecting a panel of jurors on Sept. 16, the trial of a man charged with multiple sexual assaults is underway in Penticton.

Donald Wayne Ashley is charged with six counts of sexual assault that allegedly occurred over a period of four days in 2022.

The case is under a publication ban that protects any information that might identify the victims.

Opening statements were presented to the jury on Sept. 17, as well as the first set of evidence.

Multiple witnesses are expected to be called, and Justice Fredericks noted that the unusual step had been made to select 14 jurors for the panel due to the planned length of the trial.

With the two additional jurors, he stated that he wants to ensure that there will be enough to form the required 12-member jury at the end of the trial for deliberations.

In addition to the six victims, three police officers are expected to testify.

Testimony from the first of the officers was set to be presented on Sept. 16 following the opening statements.

The alleged sexual assaults were said to have taken place during sessions Ashley was providing that were described as being part of the Indigenous cultural healing framework.