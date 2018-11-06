(Twitter/Elections BC)

Just 1 per cent of the province has voted in electoral referendum

Early participation in referendum dismal despite active campaigns from NDP, Liberals

Numbers are slowly rolling in to Elections BC as ballots begin to be counted ahead of the referendum on electoral reform and voter turnout is dismal.

As of Tuesday, just 1 per cent or approximately 33,000 of the ballot packages sent to the more than 3.2 million registered voters in B.C. have been returned.

Residents across the province have until Nov. 30 to choose either to remain with the first-past-the-post system or transition to proportional representation. Voters will also select which type of PR they prefer – dual member proportional, mixed member proportional or rural-urban proportional.

Across Greater Victoria, just 63 ballots have been cast – 22 in Esquimalt-Metchosin; three in Langford-Juan de Fuca; nine in Oak Bay-Gordon Head; 11 in Saanich North-Islands; six in Saanich South; nine in Victoria-Beacon Hill and three in Victoria-Swan Lake.

The referendum will be the third such vote in 18 years. In 2005, 57 per cent of voters chose PR and in 2009 only 39 per cent of voters were in favour; in order to change the system, a minimum of 60 per cent is required.

If you did not receive your ballot package from Elections BC, you have until midnight on Nov. 23 to request a package at elections.bc.ca/ovr by calling 1-800-661-8683 or in person at a Service BC Centre or Referendum Service Office. For locations click here.

Just 1 per cent of the province has voted in electoral referendum

Early participation in referendum dismal despite active campaigns from NDP, Liberals

