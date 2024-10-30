Just $5 can get you Taylor Swift Vancouver tickets, here's how

Surrey elementary school holding draw for 2 tickets to highly coveted concert

Swifties have a chance to score the hottest tickets in town.

Don Christian Elementary School in Cloverdale is holding a raffle for two tickets to the upcoming Taylor Swift concert Dec. 6 at B.C. Place.

Erin McDonald, school raffle co-ordinator, said the school was “thrilled” to be able to offer the tickets as part of its latest fundraising initiative. The raffle is being put on by the school PAC.

“This is a fantastic opportunity, not only to win an unforgettable night out, but also to make a meaningful impact in our school community—especially since this could be the only way to experience Taylor Swift's last show of the tour,” McDonald wrote in a press release about the draw.

Tickets are $5 and anyone can enter. The money from the draw will go to support many initiatives at the school, including: extracurricular experiences for K-7 students, field trips, Grade 7 year-end celebrations, sports, clubs, and special events.

Christine Shepherd, Don Christian Elementary School president, said the PAC has really been bringing the school community together through different ventures over the past few years and the Taylor Swift ticket raffle is no different.

“Through performances, art collaborations, outdoor experiences, field trips, events, and more, we have all benefited from what our PAC does for our school,” Shepherd said.

Raffle tickets can be bought online up until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 6, with the draw taking place the next morning, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m.

To buy tickets, visit the raffle site at donchristianpac.rafflenexus.com.