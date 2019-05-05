Crews respond to grass fire near Langford school

Langford fire crews were called to an active grass fire at Belmont Secondary School in Langford Sunday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m. the Langford Fire Department received calls of a fire near the school and arrived to find a 20×20 foot fire in a forested area behind it, between Langford Lake Road and Alouette Drive.

Assistant chief fire prevention officer Lance Caven said he saw significant smoke in the area that appeared to be coming from a tree.

Witnesses reported seeing youth in the area before the fire started.

“We are starting to dry out. We’re heading into a long dry stretch here, so we need people to be super careful to not have any preventable fires,” he said.

About 15 members responded to the blaze and were able to douse the flames shortly after arriving on scene. Crews are still putting out hot spots.

