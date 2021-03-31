K9 team deployed for Victoria arrest after tazer, pepper spray proved ineffective

Witnesses sought in arrest that left two officers, one suspect injured

Victoria Police Service Dog Zender assisted with an arrest March 29 after a tazer and pepper spray weren’t enough to take down a suspect. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police dog Zender was called into action Monday afternoon, after a tazer and pepper spray proved ineffective in taking down a suspect.

Officers were called to the area of Quadra and Courtney streets shortly after 10 a.m. March 29 for a report of a man breaking into parking meters and pay stations. The man fled on foot when he saw the police and ran to Quadra and Broughton streets before officers were able to catch up to him.

There, police say the man refused to be taken into custody. Officers attempted to use a tazer and pepper spray to apprehend the suspect, but they proved ineffective. A K9 team, including police dog Zender, was then called to the scene and assisted in taking the man into custody.

The suspect was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries before being transported to hospital for a mental health assessment. The suspect is a Vancouver man who has been the subject of nine other police calls in the previous three days. He faces recommended charges of resisting arrest.

Two officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and were able to complete their shifts.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

