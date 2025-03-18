Kamala Harris was Canadians favoured candidate in 2024 U.S. election: Poll

Survey shows just under half of Canadians agree with U.S. President Donald Trump's policies

Sixty-five per cent of Canadians say Kamala Harris was their favourite candidate in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, a new poll shows.

Leger polled a few thousand Canadians of different political and sociological backgrounds, between March 7 and 10, 2025, to grasp how the country felt about Donald Trump and Kamala Harris pre- and post-election.

The Liberals and Bloc Quebecois held the most favourable opinion for the American Democratic leader Harris--91 and 92 per cent respectively. On the contrary, the People's Party of Canada (PPC) held Trump in their highest regard at 67 per cent.

When asked how they would vote in that same election today, only one per cent more of Trump's audience would have voted for him whereas Harris beat him with three per cent.

Of the 12 per cent who favoured Trump, 18 per cent said they liked him because he prioritizes the U.S. and 12 per cent said it was because he kept his promises. Alternatively, those who didn't like Trump said so because they thought he was a narcissist and unpredictable.

Trump’s support is highest in Alberta (23%) and lowest in the Atlantic provinces (8%).

However, just under half of the respondents agreed with Trump's policies, ranging from diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives to immigration laws.

Canadians did unite when surveyed about their country's response to Trump's tariffs: 79 per cent of Canadians were for the response, while 16 per cent disagreed.

This survey was conducted amid an ongoing tariff war between Canada and the U.S.