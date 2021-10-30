Victoria Royals left-winger Bailey Peach during a game against the Kamloops Blazers on Oct. 29. (Photo courtesy of the Victoria Royals)

Victoria Royals left-winger Bailey Peach during a game against the Kamloops Blazers on Oct. 29. (Photo courtesy of the Victoria Royals)

Kamloops Blazers’ shot onslaught proves too much as Victoria Royals lose 7-1

Kamloops had almost 60 shots in the Friday win

The Victoria Royals’ slide to start the season continued on Friday night with a 7-1 loss at the hands of the Kamloops Blazers.

After losing nine straight, the Royals sit last in B.C. Division with two points through 11 games.

On home ice, the Blazers struck first on Friday night off a goal from Matthew Seminoff. He’d add another a few minutes later, but Victoria would quickly close the gap with their first and only goal. That came when a shot from the point hit a stick and deflected to Brayden Schuurman on the backdoor, who would bury it in the net.

The glove hand of Royals goalie Campbell Arnold could’ve been the story, exemplified by the Nanaimo native’s highlight-worthy sliding save in the first period that robbed the Blazers on a two-on-one chance.

However, Kamloops’ offensive onslaught would prove too much for any goaltender as they averaged almost a shot per minute. Arnold still managed to make 51 stops on the 58 attempts from the Blazers.

Shots being a clear issue, head coach Dan Price said the Royals left too many shooting lanes open and weren’t physical enough down low in their own defensive zone.

“The biggest difference tonight was of course shot volume, but it was what caused the shot volume that’s important,” Price said. “We took seven penalties and they took two. So, that’s over three times the power-play opportunities, and obviously, the power play is one of the Blazers’ strengths.”

“We let them skate and that put us on our heels.”

The Royals will face the Rockets in Kelowna on Saturday. Puck drop is 7:05 p.m.

READ: Injured Victoria Royals limp to 4-1 loss against Prince George Cougars

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria Royals

Previous story
Islands’ resident question Islands Trust long-term plan changes
Next story
It’s not just you, study finds even some spiders have arachnophobia

Just Posted

The Nature Conservancy of Canada said that spooky stereotypes surrounding creatures such as bats create misunderstandings about the important mammals. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Halloween-linked creatures’ spooky reputation hurts protection efforts: conservation group

Greater Victoria Naturehood, which includes the Friends of Shoal Harbour Society in North Saanich, has earned a national environmental award from Nature Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria group honoured for environmental education by Nature Canada

Participants compete in the 2014 Cyclocross events at Bear Mountain in Langford. (Photo by Kevin Light)
Langford’s Bear Mountain set to host national cyclocross event

Co-founder Alexis Cobham in the Cheese Maker office set in a historic Oak Bay home – the one where she grew up. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Oak Bay cheese kit business feeds DIY culture