Kamloops Blazers’ shot onslaught proves too much as Victoria Royals lose 7-1

Victoria Royals left-winger Bailey Peach during a game against the Kamloops Blazers on Oct. 29. (Photo courtesy of the Victoria Royals)

The Victoria Royals’ slide to start the season continued on Friday night with a 7-1 loss at the hands of the Kamloops Blazers.

After losing nine straight, the Royals sit last in B.C. Division with two points through 11 games.

On home ice, the Blazers struck first on Friday night off a goal from Matthew Seminoff. He’d add another a few minutes later, but Victoria would quickly close the gap with their first and only goal. That came when a shot from the point hit a stick and deflected to Brayden Schuurman on the backdoor, who would bury it in the net.

The glove hand of Royals goalie Campbell Arnold could’ve been the story, exemplified by the Nanaimo native’s highlight-worthy sliding save in the first period that robbed the Blazers on a two-on-one chance.

However, Kamloops’ offensive onslaught would prove too much for any goaltender as they averaged almost a shot per minute. Arnold still managed to make 51 stops on the 58 attempts from the Blazers.

Shots being a clear issue, head coach Dan Price said the Royals left too many shooting lanes open and weren’t physical enough down low in their own defensive zone.

“The biggest difference tonight was of course shot volume, but it was what caused the shot volume that’s important,” Price said. “We took seven penalties and they took two. So, that’s over three times the power-play opportunities, and obviously, the power play is one of the Blazers’ strengths.”

“We let them skate and that put us on our heels.”

The Royals will face the Rockets in Kelowna on Saturday. Puck drop is 7:05 p.m.

