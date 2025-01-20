Kamloops Heritage Railway plan to visit Vernon gathering steam

Railway society hopes to get refurbished steam locomotive running with passenger cars and a caboose from Kamloops to Vernon, with stops in between, in 2026

The Kamloops Heritage Railway Society is looking to launch an overnight excursion from Kamloops to Vernon in 2026, led by veneralble, refurbished steam locomotive No. 2141.

Picture this: you're walking down 30th Avenue in Vernon, or Pleasant Valley Boulevard in Armstrong. You see smoke billowing into the sky. It's not a fire but steam; steam rising from a beautiful, historic, black locomotive on the city's railway tracks as it pulls into a station.

The engine's silver cow catcher at its front, glistening under the Okanagan sun, is mere steps from the city sidewalks when it comes to a complete stop.

Passengers disembark for a chance to walk around the city, and you think you've entered the historic romantic era when train travel dominated the landscape.

Except you haven't gone back in time, on the contrary. The time is now.

The Kamloops Heritage Railway Society has committed to reviving the No. 2141 Spirit of Kamloops steam locomotive and creating a world-class hospitality experience in the Thompson-North Okanagan for generations to enjoy.

In collaboration with the City of Kamloops, CN Rail, and other partners, the society has begun the process of reactivating its historic train and planning for the future.

"The plan is to create one of the world's longest steam-powered rail excursions which would be from Kamloops to Vernon, and we're encompassing all of the communities along the rail route," said Jordan Popadynetz, leader of railway development for the Kamloops Heritage Railway Society, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2024.

"Our board and our staff have, over the past six months, spent the time creating a very in-depth strategic and tactical plan. And right now both documents steer us towards having guests on board in 2026. We're hoping to have the train under steam and testing it and training crew in 2025."

The full history of Steam Engine #2141 can be found at kamrail.com, but in short, the City of Kamloops acquired the locomotive in 1961.

Steam ahead to 1994 to 2002 where, over a period of 120,000 volunteer hours, dedicated individuals of all ages and talents would passionately restore the No. 2141 steam locomotive.

Simultaneously, focused work began on a business plan that would guide the society through a transition from a restoration project to an operating rail-tour business. Kamloops Heritage Railway Society and CN Rail collaboratively began planning to operate a rare steam-powered passenger train on 105-territory track within the city limits.

In 2004, the locomotive was allowed onto the CN Rail main line, and the next year, Kamloops Heritage Railway set their sights on an even longer trip.

With approval from the Kelowna Pacific Railway, the No. 2141 would successfully navigate a not-so-secret test run from Kamloops to Armstrong.

Three coach cars were obtained and the Armstrong Explorer was ready to roll. This 115-mile round-trip featured spectacular scenery viewed from the comfort of restored coaches, the cafe lounge car and the open-air cars.

The Armstrong Explorer tours lasted until 2008.

The proposed Kamloops to Vernon jaunt would have the same cars plus an added diesel locomotive as a back-up to help No. 2141 if needed.

"For the public, we have a cafe lounge car from 1954, we have a parlour car from 1930, and a caboose from 1975," said Popadynetz. "You know, it's a beautiful train to ride on. It's a beautiful loop. What we're trying to do is we're really trying to give people that immersive heritage experience, but at the same time perfectly balance it with modern day travel.

"So you're going to get on the train, you're going to have your seat in the coach car, your assigned seat, but you can wander throughout the train. You can go to the open air cars. You can have a casual bite to eat, and a beer in the cafe lounge car from 1954, which is like that rolling diner. It's kind of a more upscale experience in the 1930 parlour car, maybe a dry martini or an espresso martini. Listen to a baby Grand piano so you're kind of time-travelling throughout these areas or eras on board the train."

The plan calls for a 2.5 hour stop in Armstrong, roll on to Vernon, overnight there, then return to Kamloops with an overnight stay in that city.

But first, more dedication and love is being applied to the steam engine, currently sitting in a Kamloops Heritage Railway shop.

The old girl, said Popadynetz, has to be completely stripped down and inspected.

"We have to do this because the past board decommissioned the locomotive as there was a general consensus that it was going to be in a museum indefinitely," he said.

"What that means, on paper, is that the boiler basically doesn't exist anymore so we have to start from square one. We have to have it completely inspected. We have to get all of the paperwork in order. Once we have that in order, then we can fire it up, start running it down the tracks, and start training crew. That's the locomotive itself. There's a whole bunch of other things that have to be done as well."

Canadian National is also doing upgrades to the tracks. The Kamloops Heritage Railway Society is working closely with CN to navigate the upgrades and to see what the plans are for the track.

CN currently uses the tracks three times a week with engines and cars running from Lumby to Kamloops.

When all the preliminary work is completed, Popadynetz predicts the proposed weekend excursions, be they short trips or the overnight stops in Vernon and Kamloops, will be a hit.

"It's just going to be fantastic," he said. "I mean, we're in this time now, when I think it's so vital that we get off our phones and we enjoy each other's company and the train is really going to going to force people to do that, to come together.

"A train has a magical way of bringing people together and I love watching that. It's great for all generations. It's going to bring back memories for the ones who remember travelling on the train down to you know Vernon and Armstrong and Kelowna. But for that new generation as well, I mean, it's going to be just a real eye opener. You know, as well, that's just a magical experience."

The society's plan has garnered support not only from the Kamloops area and the North Okanagan, but from around the globe.

In the past month, Popadynetz said residents in Germany, Australia, and the United Kingdom wanting to see the rail excursion plan come to fruition have been making donations toward the locomotive restoration.

"That's really what we need right now as a non-profit, and as a charity, is for donations to come in," he said. "You can make a donation through the website. If you want to make a larger donation and get a tax receipt, you can reach out to me.

"You can also get a tax receipt through the website, but you know, if we have an angel investor come along that says, 'here's a million dollars,' they can contact me."

You can reach Popadynetz at jordan.popadynetz@kamrail.com or call 1-250-374-2141.