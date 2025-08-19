Kamloops man wins largest ever scratch and win prize in B.C.

'Are those number really that big?'

The first thought Toni Matic had after checking a $50 Extreme scratch and wining ticket was “Are those number really that big?”

He won $5 million.

Matic purchased his ticket from the 7-Eleven on Summit Drive. The $50 Extreme is a national scratch and win ticket with a top prize of $5 million and over $2 million in lower-level prizes to be won, ranging from $100 to $500.

The overall approximate odds to win a prize on $50 Extreme are 1:3.15. So far in 2025, scratch and win players have redeemed more than $105 million in prize-winning tickets.

BC Lottery Corporation offers socially responsible gambling entertainment while generating income to benefit all British Columbians.

For more information, visit the GameSense website.