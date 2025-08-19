 Skip to content
Kamloops man wins largest ever scratch and win prize in B.C.

'Are those number really that big?'
Gary Barnes
toni-matic
Toni Matic won $5 millon on a $50 Extreme scratch and win ticket. BCLC

The first thought Toni Matic had after checking a $50 Extreme scratch and wining ticket was “Are those number really that big?”

He won $5 million.

Matic purchased his ticket from the 7-Eleven on Summit Drive. The $50 Extreme is a national scratch and win ticket with a top prize of $5 million and over $2 million in lower-level prizes to be won, ranging from $100 to $500. 

The overall approximate odds to win a prize on $50 Extreme are 1:3.15. So far in 2025, scratch and win players have redeemed more than $105 million in prize-winning tickets.

BC Lottery Corporation offers socially responsible gambling entertainment while generating income to benefit all British Columbians.

For more information, visit the GameSense website.

Former RCMP spokesperson, whistleblower Catherine Galliford dies at 58
B.C. nurse accused of anti-trans comments ordered to pay almost $94K
B.C. announces Joffre Lakes Park to close for most of September
