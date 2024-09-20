Kamloops RCMP believe Red Bridge intentionally set ablaze

The Red Bridge was completely destroyed early on Thursday morning

Kamloops RCMP believe arson is behind the famous Red Bridge burning down early Thursday morning (Sept. 19).

The bridge was found ablaze around 3 a.m., and then at about 3:25 a.m., Kamloops and Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP officers were called to the scene to help the Kamloops Fire and Rescue (KFR). The bridge became fully engulfed and fell into the South Thompson River.

“The investigation is still in its very early stages, but we do believe the Red Bridge was intentionally set on fire and we are treating it as arson, based on the information and evidence reviewed so far,” said Kamloops RCMP officer in charge Supt. Jeff Pelley. “The Red Bridge was an important and historic part of our community’s infrastructure, it is extremely disheartening to think that it was purposely destroyed. As our police officers work in partnership with KFR to advance this investigation, we ask the public to please reach out with any information that may be related.”

Early on Thursday morning, Pelley stated RCMP were treating the fire as suspicious as this was the second fire on the bridge in three days. The first fire was reported at 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

On Friday morning, social media posts showed fire reigniting a pillar of the bridge that was still standing. Smoke could be seen from across Kamloops, again.

RCMP are continuing their investigation and collecting security and dash camera footage, but are also asking the community for help. They are asking for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area in the days ahead of the fire to contact RCMP.

“You may have observed something that seemed out of place or stood out, which could now be relevant to advancing our investigation into what is believed to have been a criminal act,” said Supt. Pelley. “It’s very important that anyone in the community who has any information which could be related to the Red Bridge fire, please share it with police as soon as possible.”

RCMP and KFR are investigating the scene with help from fire investigators, the General Investigations Support Team, and the Forensic Identification Unit.

Anyone who witnessed anything or has video footage is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP at 250-314-1800 with the reference file number 2024-31206.