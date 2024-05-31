Kamloops RCMP investigate deadly motel shooting

A man was shot and killed at a motel on the Trans Canada Highway East shortly after midnight on May 31

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a homicide that is alleged to be the result of a shooting at a motel on the 2500-block of the Trans Canada Highway East.

According to police reports, a man was shot and killed at the Kamloops motel shortly after midnight on May 31.

The man, whose identity has not been made public at this time, was reportedly dead by the time the police arrived on the scene.

“Although very early in the investigation, preliminary observations suggest the shooting was not random,” said Supt. Jeff Pelley, Kamloops RCMP Detachment’s Officer in Charge. “At this time, it’s too early to speculate on a motive or if it’s related to any other investigations currently occurring.”

The shooting is the latest in a string of violence impacting the Kamloops area. Presently, police are not commenting on whether this shooting is related to gang violence, including shootings and arson, that has been ongoing in the Okanagan so far this spring.

Officers remain in the area and a presence is likely to continue throughout the weekend, as officers secure the scene, conduct neighbourhood canvassing, and collect evidence including video footage. The Police Dog Service Unit, Serious Crimes Unit, General Investigations Support Team, Forensic Identification Services, and frontline police officers are all engaged in furthering the investigation.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a concurrent investigation.

Witnesses or people with information relating to the shooting, including dash-camera footage or security camera footage are asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2024-16432.