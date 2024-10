Const. Adrian Griffith is charged in the alleged March 20. 2024 incident

A RCMP is facing charges in connection with an alleged incident in Kamloops in the spring, the B.C. Prosecution Service said Friday.

The B.C. Prosecution Service announced the charges – one count of mischief and one count of uttering threats – against Kamloops RCMP Const. Adrian Griffith on Friday (Oct. 25). The incident is alleged to have happened in Kamloops on March 20, 2024.

Griffith's first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 21 at the Kamloops Law Courts.