Kamloops teens restore faith in next generation for Vernon woman

Return of wallet surprises woman who didn't even realize it was missing

Three young men found a woman's wallet in downtown Vernon and brought it to her home.

Three young men found a woman's wallet in downtown Vernon and brought it to her home.

Three young men shocked a Vernon woman when they showed up at her house recently.

Valerie Herring was at home Sunday, Aug. 25 when her doorbell rang.

"There were three handsome young men and a dog on our doorstep," said Herring, curious as to what they wanted.

Cale Hanaghan, Ty Richardson and Jaxen Majack were in town visiting from Kamloops.

What they wanted was to return something valuable to her.

"They had found my soaking wet wallet on the sidewalk outside the Towne Cinema, where we had been to the ABBA/Fleetwood Mac tribute the evening before."

It was full of her ID, license, Nexus, medical cards, several credit cards and even a little cash.

"At this point I hadn't even realized that my wallet was missing - it apparently fell out of my purse while I was dashing to get out of the rain."

The young mens' kindness, integrity and "impeccable manners" have reaffirmed Herring's hope in the next generation.

"They are off to a very good start in life. Your parents must be proud - good lads!"

The 17-year-olds, she said, were just happy to have helped her.