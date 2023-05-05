Police in New Westminster, B.C., say two suspects have been charged in the armed kidnapping of a person in the city last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Police in New Westminster, B.C., say two suspects have been charged in the armed kidnapping of a person in the city last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Kamloops, Vernon men charged in New Westminster kidnapping

Hostage rescued in April 25 incident involving armed suspects

Police in New Westminster, B.C., say two suspects have been charged in the armed kidnapping of a person in the city last month.

Police say they learned a local resident had been kidnapped on April 25, and with the help of five other Metro Vancouver police units, including the gang squad and emergency response team, they were quickly able to arrest two armed suspects and safely rescue the hostage.

Police say the two suspects face charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and use of intimidation with a firearm.

One suspect, a 40-year-old man from Kamloops, also faces an additional charge of assault with a weapon.

The other suspect is a 42-year-old man from Vernon.

Police say both of the accused remain in custody as investigators continue gathering evidence.

READ MORE: ‘Highly suspicious’ kidnapping case could have been extortion plot B.C. court rules

B.C. gang problemPolice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
With B.C. regions on flood watch, residents asked to remain ‘vigilant’ and prepared
Next story
VIDEO: Canada’s oldest Chinese temple at risk of shutting down if repairs aren’t made in Victoria

Just Posted

Jackie Ngai, treasurer, and Nora Butz, president of the Yen Wo Society, stop for a photo in the Tam Kung Temple. The society is looking to raise another $300,000 to cover much-needed repairs to Canada’s oldest Chinese temple. (Ella Matte/News Staff)
VIDEO: Canada’s oldest Chinese temple at risk of shutting down if repairs aren’t made in Victoria

Canada 15s captain Sophie de Goede, a nominee for World Rugby’s Women’s 15s Player of the Year award in 2022, will make her HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series debut next week in France. De Goede lines up for a penalty kick, Sunday, July 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Victoria rugby 15s star Sophie de Goede set to make her World Series sevens debut

Students from three Langford schools marched along Goldstrem Avenue for Red Dress Day. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Red Dress Day honoured by Langford schools with march down Goldstream

Conservation groups are applauding a motion by federal MP Patrick Weiler to protect old-growth forests. (Contributed photo)
Liberal MP’s motion hailed as a ‘major leap forward’ for old-growth forest protection

Pop-up banner image