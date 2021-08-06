Coquihalla Highway on Friday, Aug, 6, 2021. (@maureenshenher2/Twitter)

Coquihalla Highway on Friday, Aug, 6, 2021. (@maureenshenher2/Twitter)

Kane Valley area under evacuation order as July Mountain fire jumps Coquihalla

Fire discovered on July 13

A wildfire burning at 5,669 hectares on both sides of the Coquihalla Highway has sparked an evacuation order for 98 properties in the Kane Valley area.

The area, which is classified as Electoral Area N in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, is in range of the July Mountain wildfire, which has been burning since July 13.

This includes:

  • 5815 Brookmere Rd
  • 872 to 933 Brookmere Station Rd
  • 240 and 280 Busby Rd
  • 905 to 920 Caboose Lane
  • 3311 to 5633 Coldwater Rd
  • 5135 to 5147 Conductor Way
  • 5120 to 5132 Engineer Ave
  • 3040 to 3097 Figlenski Rd
  • 233 to 333 Gillis Rd
  • 440 to 1185 Kane Valley Rd
  • 5105 to 5152 Railway Dr
  • 852 to 1016 Roundhouse Dr

The fire is considered out of control and is one of the 31 wildfires of note burning in B.C., all of which are through the Interior.

On Friday evening, the TNRD also put 142 properties in Electoral Area N on an evacuation alert.

This includes:

  • 1409 to 1485 Boston Bar Trail
  • 3400 to 3785 Cantlon Rd
  • 1020 to 2920 Coldwater Rd
  • 964 to1627 Covert Pl
  • 488 to 544 Harlow Moore Dr
  • 7925 to 8695 Hwy 5A
  • 9080 to 10884 Hwy 97C
  • 3485 to 4580 Iron Mountain Rd
  • 2973 to 5395 Kane Valley Rd
  • 585 to 720 Mountainview Rd
  • 921 and 990 Patchett Rd
  • 2105 and to 2725 Patchett Rd
  • 2141 to 2461 Peterson Rd
  • 2060 to 2140 Suttie Rd
  • 4600 Tillery Rd
  • 1780 and 1800 Veale Rd
  • 381 to 609 Wild Rose Dr

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Waterfront heritage buildings, apartments to become centrepiece of Victoria greenspaces

Just Posted

Victoria track cyclist Jay Lamoureux and the rest of Canada’s team pursuit squad finished fifth overall at the Tokyo Games and set national records at each stage. (Photo by Rob Jones/Canadian Olympic Committee)
No Olympic medal, but Victoria rider part of three Canadian record-setting races

Art lovers can tour around the Township of Esquimalt on Saturday, Aug. 7 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to visit over 30 outdoor art exhibits and admire and purchase the work of 45 artists. (Courtesy of the Esquimalt Community Arts Hub)
Esquimalt Urban Arts Tour this Saturday features 45 artists

Hope Meets Action: Echoes Through the Black Continuum will tap into the complex history and lives of black British Columbians from August 14 to March 1, 2022. (Courtesy of the Royal BC Museum)
RBCM hosting exhibit highlighting Black history, lives in B.C.

Rendering of the future skate and bike park areas at Topaz Park. Council voted to proceed with the proposed design, as well as the replacement of the artificial turf at Finlayson Field, at its Aug. 5 committee meeting. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)
Victoria council approves new skate, bike park, turf replacement at Topaz Park