KARIBU: B.C. community welcomes refugee family from Africa

Family from camp in Malawi, Africa relocates to Canada

Asifwe Alfred, 26, his wife Yvonne, 20, and their son Praise, 3 have arrived in Summerland from a refugee camp in Malawi, in southern Africa.

1 / 1 Asifwe Alfred, 26, his wife Yvonne, 20, and their son Praise, 3 have arrived in Summerland from a refugee camp in Malawi, in southern Africa. Advertisement

A refugee family from Africa has arrived in Summerland, where they will make their new home.

Asifwe Alfred, 26, his wife Yvonne, 20, and their son Praise, 3, arrived in Penticton late on the evening of Wednesday, July 9.

They had earlier lived in the Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Malawi, in southern Africa. The camp has a population of 63,000 and has been described as a rough environment.

The One Person Project, a Summerland-based organization, is sponsoring the family of three.

The voyage from Africa to Summerland took more than 41 hours and involved multiple flights.

Asifwe Alfred has grown up in refugee camps and has spent much of his life on his own. For his wife Yvonne Alfred, this will be the first time she has been away from her family. Their son, Praise, has always been near his friends and other children in the refugee camp.

Asifwe Alfred, who was born in a refugee camp, does not have legal citizenship in any country.

Brenda Lowe of the One Person Project has spent the past three-and-a-half years working to bring the family to Canada.

The charitable organization financed the couple’s wedding to ensure Yvonne and Praise would be recognized in Alfred’s immigration file.

The One Person Project will also provide support for Yvonne Alfred’s mother Amina and her six remaining children, Alfred’s extended family and the running group Alfred coaches.

Lowe hopes the community of Summerland will be supportive and welcoming as the family adjusts to life in Canada.

“Seeing the conditions reinforced how truly life-changing this relocation will be — not just for Alfred and his family, but for our community as well,” she said.

“I’m excited for the people of Summerland to welcome them and be part of their journey.”

Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes also hopes to see the community extend a welcome to the Alfred family.

“I am sure the community will be as welcoming to this family as we have been to the other refugee families who have come here,” Holmes said earlier.

In addition to the Alfred family, organizations in Summerland have sponsored at least four other refugee families since 2015.

