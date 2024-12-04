 Skip to content
Katy Perry joins lineup for Invictus Games opening ceremony in Vancouver

The Grammy-Award nominated artist will perform alongside Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado and Roxane Bruneau
Lauren Collins
20985045_web1_200318-RDA-Judge-hands-major-win-to-Katy-Perry-in-Dark-Horse-dispute-entertainment_1
A federal judge in Los Angeles overturning a jury’s verdict that found Katy Perry and her collaborators copied her 2013 hit “Dark Horse” from a 2009 Christian rap song, in a March 17, 2020 story. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Katy Perry is joining the lineup for the Invictus Games 2025 opening ceremony in Vancouver in February.

The Invictus Games teased a surprise earlier in the week, and on Wednesday morning (Dec. 4) announced the Grammy-Award nominated artist would be joining the three previously announced artists Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado and Roxane Bruneau. The opening ceremony is Feb. 8 at BC Place. 

A news release says there's an "additional global superstar still to be announced."

The Invictus Games is coming to Vancouver and Whistler in February 8 to 16, 2025.

It is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick service members and veterans. The seventh Invictus Games will bring together up to 550 competitors from 25 nations in 11 adaptive sports. 

The first games were held in London in 2014.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, founded Invictus Games.

He was in Vancouver on Nov. 17 for the 111th Grey Cup to highlight the Invictus Games. 

241117-bpm-greycup-011-f
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is all smiles at the 111th Grey Cup where the Toronto Argonauts went on to defeat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia on Nov. 17, 2024. . (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)

 

About the Author: Lauren Collins

I'm a provincial reporter for Black Press Media's provincial team, after my journalism career took me around B.C. since I was 19 years old.
