Kayaker mauled by grizzly bear in southeast B.C.

The man was transported to hospital where he is recovering from injuries to his legs and mid-body

A kayaker is recovering in hospital after being mauled by a grizzly bear southwest of Creston.

The man, in his 20s, was attacked by the bear Saturday morning near the shore of the Kootenay River, according to an update by Insp. Joe Caravetta with BC Conservation Officer Service.

The kayaker, who was camping along the river, was taken to a hospital in Creston before being transported to Kelowna General Hospital. Caravetta said the man suffered non-life threatening injuries to his head, arms and legs.

Conservation Officer Service has deployed its predator attack team.

“Four conservation officers are at the site, assessing the attack, securing the site and ensuring the safety of the public,” Caravetta said.

The investigation is ongoing.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Trans Canada crash on Vancouver Island snarls traffic

Just Posted

BEST OF THE CITY: Enjoy a self-guided tour of Oak Bay’s First Nations monuments

Monumental 13-kilometre trek can be made shorter by bike or vehicle

BEST OF THE CITY: Ale trail hops outside city limits

Colwood beer spot opens craft scene to suburban dwellers

PHOTOS: Rally in Vancouver protests family separation at the U.S.-Mexican border

‘End Family Separation’ and ‘Las Familias Merecen Estar Unidas’ some of signs outside U.S. consulate

BEST OF THE CITY: Victoria’s distinction as a literary capital, fuelled by thousands of avid readers

Variety of bookstores in and around city hold hidden treasures for all

ALERT: Property tax cheques cashed early could leave some short for holiday weekend

RBC processed some post-dated City of Victoria cheques Thursday, will cover any fees incurred

Kayaker mauled by grizzly bear in southeast B.C.

The man was transported to hospital where he is recovering from injuries to his legs and mid-body

Five things to do for Canada Day

There are family fun events all across Greater Victoria for Canada 151

VIDEO: Trans Canada crash on Vancouver Island snarls traffic

At least one person is believed to be injured in the two-car crash

Family grieving after Kamloops man, 19, dies in workplace accident

Brendan Stokes was employed at Kamloops Tirecraft, and was killed in some kind of accident

Man suffers complete, partial limb loss after falling off CP Rail train: RCMP

The man, 25, was conscious but under the influence of alcohol when he was found in Revelstoke

1 year after vanishing from the sky, B.C. pilot is remembered

Alex Simmons and Sydney Robillard were in a Piper Warrior aircraft that left Alberta on June 8, 2017

B.C. woman outraged after 2 mountain goats killed along Highway 31

A nanny and a kid goat were struck just north of Kaslo this week.

Indigenous woman fights to stay in Canada, saying traditional territory is B.C.

Mique’l Dangeli belongs to Tsimshian First Nation, whose territory straddles border of Alaska, B.C.

Vancouver officer apologizes for kissing girl, woman at sentencing hearing

Former Vancouver police detective James Fisher has pleaded guilty to breach of trust, exploitation

Most Read