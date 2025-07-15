Kelowna bakery supports daughters of mother who died in violent attack

Bailey McCourt died on July 4 after being violently attacked in a Kelowna parking lot

The Kelowna community is rallying for the daughters of Bailey McCourt after she was killed in a public act of violence on July 4.

The mom of two was attacked with a weapon outside of her workplace and later died in hospital. Her ex-partner James Plover has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

To support McCourt's daughters, one of whom is Plover's, Cupcasions on Kent Road hosted Bailey's Day with all the money brought in from purchases on July 15, going directly to McCourt's family.

Cupcasions owner Libbie Philips said McCourt was a client of the bakery in 2022 when in need of a wedding cake.

"I got to sit with her for about two hours and her then baby, the youngest, I got to snuggle the baby while Bailey played mix and match with our flavours," Philips said. "She was just a really bright light, a wonderful young lady."

On top of fundraising, Bailey's Day also aimed to raise awareness about intimate partner violence with purple balloons and ribbons.

"We need women not to be afraid to step up and say something for fear of repercussion," Philips stated. "Unfortunately, there are so many women who stand up, they say something, and we lose them like we lost Bailey. That's got to change."

Cupcasions had a line-up for cupcakes right as they opened at 8 a.m. and within about two hours had brought in over $7,000.

Philips said the staff baked two weeks' worth of goods to sell for the day and are on track to sell out before closing at 5 p.m.

Purchase cupcakes and support McCourt's family by visiting Cupcasions at 1917 Kent Road.