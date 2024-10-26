 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Kelowna-Centre MLA candidates now separated by 72 votes

Total of 228 ballots yet to be counted
Logan Lockhart
Logan Lockhart
14066848_web1_181022-BPD-M-elections-bc-voting
Leading MLA candidates in Kelowna-Centre are now separated by 72 votes, as of Saturday afternoon, Oct. 26. (Elections BC)

The provincial election race in Kelowna-Centre has gotten even closer.

B.C. Conservative Kristina Loewen now leads NDP Loyal Wooldridge by 72 votes, following an update from Elections BC at 4 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Loewen now has 42.91 per cent of the vote share, with Wooldridge registering at 42.63 per cent. There are 228 ballots left to be counted.

The Conservative candidate received 10,742 votes and led its NDP opponent by 159 ballots after general election day on Oct. 19.

Saturday afternoon's update comes as Elections BC tabulates 65,000 mail-in and absentee ballots from across the province's 93 ridings.

Entering the weekend, a total of 818 absentee ballots were to be counted in Kelowna-Centre. 

Kelowna-Centre was one of 30 ridings in the province to have its total vote count updated on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Humer (independent) and Bryce Tippe (BC Green Party) now have 2,595 and 1,097 votes, respectively, following Saturday's update.

The counting of mail-in and absentee ballots are expected to wrap up by late Sunday, according to Elections BC.

-- with files from Jacqueline Gelineau

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Logan Lockhart

About the Author: Logan Lockhart

I joined Black Press Media in 2021 after graduating from a pair of Toronto post-secondary institutions and working as a sports reporter for several different outlets.
Read more

More News

UPDATE: Two Surrey races will come down to absentee ballot count Monday
UPDATE: Two Surrey races will come down to absentee ballot count Monday
Tentative labour agreement returns Arrow Lakes ferry service to normal
Tentative labour agreement returns Arrow Lakes ferry service to normal
NDP widens lead in tight B.C. election races, raising odds of forming government
NDP widens lead in tight B.C. election races, raising odds of forming government