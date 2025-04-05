BC Transit, Kelowna RCMP investigating crash between city bus, ambulance

Witnesses said they heard a heavy impact from the crash

UPDATE: April 5, 9:30 a.m.

BC Transit has stated to Black Press Media that they are aware of Friday night's crash and are currently investigating.

"Our thoughts are with all parties involved and impacted by this incident, and BC Transit thanks emergency services for their fast response and attending to the transit operator and ambulance driver," said BC Transit in a statement.

The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. and emergency services was on scene for four hours.

"Our top priority is safety, and BC Transit and our contracted operating partner, Transdev Canada, are undertaking an investigation into this incident. We are also supporting the police investigation."

Original - April 4, 7:44 p.m.

A BC Ambulance travelling east on Bernard Avenue with its lights and sirens activated was reportedly hit by a BC Transit bus carrying passengers.

The crash occurred, just before 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 4.

According to witnesses, both BC Ambulance and a fire truck were seen "tending to a situation" at St. Paul Street and Bernard, prior to the collision.

Those in the area said the impact of the crash was extremely loud.

Passengers on the bus were able to exit without incident, however, it's unknown if there were any injuries.

The BC Transit bus was reported to be the #10 Rutland.

Emergency vehicles were still on the scene of the crash two and a half hours after the incident.

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP, BC Transit and Emergency Health Services for more.