Kelowna City Hall hit by anti-pandemic vandalism

Kelowna City Hall has been hit by anti-pandemic graffiti, covering multiple walls of the building.

The tagging appeared between the evening of Oct. 26 and morning of Oct. 27.

READ MORE: COVID-19 cases confirmed at two private Kelowna schools

Messages condemn what it refers to as the ‘plandemic’, claiming people survive the virus, but not economic collapse. Tagging on the ground at a nearby entrance says ‘no new normal’.

As of 10:00 a.m., the messages remain on the building. A security guard on duty told the Capital News a service request has been made to deal with the vandalism.

The City of Kelowna said in an email that incidents of socio/political vandalism are not common in the community. They said it will be addressed by staff.

“We recognize that we live in a democracy and people are free to express their opinions, however, when tagging occurs with out the permission of the property owner, it is an act of vandalism,” said the City’s crime prevention supervisor, Colleen Cornock.

Kelowna RCMP has since confirmed they are investigating the anti-COVID-19 messaging.

“This investigation is in it’s infancy. This behaviour is criminal and we will be following all leads to determine who did this graffiti,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

READ MORE: B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

