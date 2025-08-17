 Skip to content
Kelowna cupcake shop vandalized, in alleged personal attack

Cupcasions' thanked Trigger's Pressure Washing Services for assisting with clean up
Brittany Webster
Brittany Webster
cupcasions
Red spray paint covered the windows and door of Cupcasions in Kelowna the morning of Aug. 17, 2025. Cupcasions/Instagram

Kelowna's Cupcasions has taken to social media following vandalism to its storefront. 

The bake shop shared a photo to Instagram of red spray paint over the windows and door. 

Cupcasions alleges the attack was personal, writing, "The graffiti wasn’t just random—it was sprayed directly over our window poster for the upcoming event 'A Walk in Bailey’s Shoes' and carried words meant to attack our family personally."

The poster advertises an event in memory of Bailey McCourt who was attacked and killed  in Kelowna.

Her ex-husband James Plover has been charged in connection to her death. 

The words painted on the storefront were blurred in the shared photo citing legal reasons. 

Cupcasions' storefront has since been cleaned up. The social media post thanked the property management for quick action on the clean up and Trigger's Pressure Washing Services for its assistance. 

Black Press has reached out to both Cupcasions and the Kelowna RCMP for more information. 

Brittany Webster

About the Author: Brittany Webster

I am a video journalist based in Kelowna and capturing life in the Okanagan
Read more

