Kelowna drag queen's libel suit against alleged harassers processing with hiccups

Tyson Cook is suing a group of anti-dr show protestors for publishing malicious and defamatory content

Kelowna's Tyson Cook's defamation lawsuit against a group of drag show protesters has been slowly progressing.

Cook is a drag performer known as Freida Whales. According to court documents, the plaintiff, Cook, is suing Graeme Flannigan, Tammy Ann Mitchell, Tori Olason, an unidentified individual, and Action4Canada.

Action4Canada is a not-for-profit organization that advocates for political change through petitions, writing, rallies and lobbying.

According to the suit, the online defamation began in January 2023, with defamatory posts on social media shared by the defendants and the creation and circulation of online petitions entitled "STOP Taxpayer Funded Drag Queen Sexualization of Children," in anticipation of a Drag Storytime event where Cook read to families at the Okanagan Regional Library in Kelowna.

The suit states that since 2023, there have been several defamatory publications produced online in which Cook has been allegedly connected to a recent increase in child pornography, a person who indoctrinates and abuses children and a promoter of murder, self-harm and cannibalism, among other things.

Many of the publications and protests organized by the defendants are specifically in objection to Drag Storytime events and all-ages drag shows that Cook has been a part of since 2023.

Cook is seeking payment for damages and for a court-ordered injunction which would bar the defendants from being able to publish untrue and defamatory information about them.

According to court documents, Cook is having trouble serving a notice of civil claim to defendant Olason.

A process server tried to serve Olason twice in January 2025. On the second attempt, a man (appearing to match a photo of a friend on Olason's Facebook account) allegedly yelled and threatened the process server, making them feel unsafe.

Cook then applied to serve the documents using alternate methods, which the Supreme Court approved on July 9.

The documents will be mailed to Olason's home, posted on her door and sent via Facebook. Once all three steps are completed, Olason would have 28 days to respond.

Action4Canada has responded to the suit, admitting that a petition and related social media posts have been criticizing Cook's drag performances, but denies that it was defamatory or malicious.

On Feb. 7, Graeme Flannigan also filed a response, alleging that the statements he made, and the emails and signs he crafted regarding Cook, are true. However, he specifically states that he has never stated or inferred that Cook is a pedophile.

Also on Feb. 7, Tammy Ann Mitchell filed a response admitting to the publication of the quoted content but denies that the statements are untrue or false.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

With files from Jacqueline Gelineau