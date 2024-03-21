 Skip to content
Kelowna drivers issued most infractions in province by BC Highway Patrol

Of the 2,100 infractions across the province 390 occurred in the Kelowna area
Gary Barnes
A vehicle passes by an RCMP officer too close during the 2024 Slow Down, Move Over campaign. (RCMP photo)

The Kelowna area saw the most tickets and warnings during BC Highway Patrol’s (BCHP) 2024 Slow Down, Mover Over campaign.

Of the 2,100 infractions across the province 390 occurred in the Kelowna area. The Fraser Coast Integrated Road Safety Unit (IRSU) dealt with 316 infractions.

BCHP officers also executed a Canada-wide immigration warrant and initiated 20 criminal investigations for traffic, firearms, and drug-related offences.

Illegal items seized included a rifle and scope, a loaded 9mm magazine, drugs that appeared to be fentanyl, cocaine, and steroids, and illegal cannabis and cigarettes.

“Our officers will be paying attention to motorists failing to slow down for official vehicles all year,” said Corp. Melissa Jongema, “We need to see the 230 roadside worker fatalities decrease to zero, so please save lives by continuing to slow down and move over when you see roadside workers present.”

Drivers face fines of $173 for failing to slow down and move over for official vehicles and possible criminal charges if a worker is injured or killed.

