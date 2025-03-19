 Skip to content
Kelowna elementary school educator named president of the BC Teachers’ Federation

"It’s a tremendous honour"
Kelowna elementary school teacher Carole Gordon has been elected as the new president for the BC Teachers’ Federation, effective July 1, 2025.(BCTF website)

Carole Gordon received straight A's when being promoted to a new provincial role.

At the 109th BC Teachers’ Federation (BCTF) annual general meeting (AGM) on March 15-16, Gordon, who is an elementary school teacher at Kelowna's Bankhead Elementary, was elected to be the BCTF's new president.

“It’s a tremendous honour to serve and represent the teachers of BC,” said Gordon. “I believe this work has to be done with empathy, curiosity, and humility because no one does this job alone. I’ll be centring teachers and bringing everybody’s stories with me, walking the halls with 50,000 teachers—that’s really important to me.”

Gordon has served as the BCTF's second vice-president and first vice-president for three years each and ran against Christy Clark for Westside-Kelowna MLA in 2013.

She is taking over the role on July 1, replacing current president Clint Johnston, who was recently elected as president of the Canadian Teachers’ Federation.

About 700 teachers from across the province attended the AGM.

More information about Gordon can be found on the BCTF website.

