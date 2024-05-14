Kelowna encampment calls on UBC to divest from ‘Palestinian genocide’

A Pro-Palestine encampment was set up at the UBC Okanagan campus on May 13

The Kelowna pro-Palestinian movement has officially erected an encampment on the UBC Okanagan Campus and the youth occupying the space say they are prepared to stay as long as it takes to have their demands met.

The students and community members that are part of the group called People’s University for Gaza at UBCO are joining groups from across B.C., Canada and the U.S. in a stand of solidarity with Palestine.

Those at the UBCO encampment have requested to maintain anonymity for fear of repercussions from the public and law enforcement.

Approximately 15 people were inside the encampment on May 13, at noon, after setting up in the courtyard at 5 a.m.

A representative from the People’s University for Gaza at UBCO group spoke with Capital News under the condition that their identity remains anonymous. She said that the group is calling on the University of British Columbia to meet five key demands including the official divestment from all companies complicit in the Israeli, “oppression and genocide of Palestinians.”

The group is also calling on UBC to participate in the global academic boycott of Israeli Universities, to condemn the genocide in Gaza, to keep police off the campus and to reaffirm Palestinian’s right to resist and their right to return.

The group of protesters is made up of youth who are both undergrad and grad students and members of the community from diverse backgrounds, including people of Jewish and Palestinian descent.

In response to a request for an interview, UBC Okanagan Campus Security issued a statement saying that the university “values freedom of expression and respects peaceful protest.”

Campus Security also said that the university recognizes that “Israel and Palestine evoke complex emotions,” and recognizes the “concerns of many in our community.”

The university said it is currently monitoring the encampment and requesting that everyone remain safe and respectful.

Professors at UBC are also standing in support of those occupying the encampment.

A group called UBC Professors for Palestine released a public letter to President Benoit-Antoine Bacon on May 10, in response to a Campus Broadcast.

“The University of British Columbia holds capital investments in companies that are complicit in Israel’s military campaign and occupation of Palestine,” said UBC Professors for Palestine.

They said that UBC invests in companies – including weapons manufacturers, military contractors and aerospace companies – that are directly profiting from the ongoing genocide of Palestinians.

“UBC is investing in companies that are profiting from war crimes, decades of illegal occupation and ethnic cleansing.”

The professors say they support and wish to amplify the voices of the student-run encampments across the country.

Sana Shahram, PhD, MPH, an assistant professor and co-director of the Equity Science Lab at UBCO, said that she is not at all shocked by the action and stand of solidarity taken by the youth on Kelowna’s campus.

“I am not surprised to see an encampment for Palestine start at UBC Okanagan, and I don’t think anyone else will be, either. The students have been consistent, many of them before the atrocious attack by Hamas on Israelis on October 7, with their requests for action and responses from both faculty and leadership regarding the Occupied Territories of Palestine,” said Shahram.

She also said the students’ “requests for transparency of how public funds are invested, and their related demands for divestment, seem to me, exceedingly reasonable.”

Shahram said that the Equity Science Lab is committed to action in response to students, and will gather signatures from faculty in order to submit a motion to adopt a transparent process to monitor, and divest from entities that are deemed antithetical to “honouring our obligations to our communities, human rights, and other international covenants.”

People at the UBCO encampment said that members of the public are invited to follow the group on Instagram @peoplesuniversityubco to learn more and get involved. They said they are thankful to those who have delivered food, and supplies and stopped by to give words of support.