Kelowna equestrian coach back in court for sex crimes, child luring charges

Devrainne returns to court on June 3

The case of a high-level and well-known equestrian coach facing six criminal charges for incidents involving sexual abuse returned to a B.C. Supreme Courtroom in Kelowna on Monday, May 26.

Sebastien Benoit Devrainne, who is originally from France, is facing one count of sexual exploitation, one count of communicating via computer to lure a child under 18, and, one count of making sexually explicit material available to a person under 18, stemming from three separate incidents that occurred between 2011 and 2015.

Devrainne made a brief appearance on the charges of sexual assault, sexual exploitation and luring a child and the matter was put over until June 3.

The coach is also charged with three counts of sexual assault – each involving a different complainant – relating to incidents that took place between January 2012 and June 2023.

All incidents are alleged to have occurred in Kelowna and/or Langley, B.C.

At the time of Devrainne's arrest on Nov. 7, 2023, police notified the media that “a prominent member of Kelowna’s equestrian community” had been arrested on allegations of sex crimes, but his identity was not made public. The charges and Devrainne’s name were made public in March 2024.

Devrainne is not currently in custody but has been placed under conditions of no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

A court-ordered ban is in place on this case, which bars the publication of any information which may identify the survivors of the incidents.

Devrainne was a coach with Devrainne Performance Horses, which operates out of the Der Gemstone Acres facility, located at 840 Curtis Road in Kelowna.

He had worked with riders ranging from competitive beginners to Grand Prix level athletes across North America.

Devrainne has also competed as a rider under the French flag as recently as 2023 with horse Carre D’as Lili in the jumping discipline of equestrian.