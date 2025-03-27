Kelowna Events Centre faces threats, harassment for Sophie Trudeau event

The Kelowna RCMP have been notified of threats against Sophie Trudeau at a Kelowna speaking engagement

Despite stepping down as prime minister, the anger and resentment for Justin Trudeau that spawned out of the COVID pandemic is still alive and well in Kelowna, according to the hosts of the city’s new event centre.

John and Quinn Perks, the founders of Stories That Matter at the Kelowna Events Centre, are bringing Sophie Trudeau to Kelowna on April 2, to share her story, insights, and untold moments, and to discuss her time in the public eye.

However, according to the Perks, they and the Kelowna Events Centre have faced significant backlash and threats over the last 48 hours, since the Sophie Trudeau invitation was announced.

John said that the harassment, which has been predominantly online, is focused on the fact that they have invited a person who is viewed by some through a strictly political lens, to speak.

Some of the messages and online posts used derogatory language – which will not be republished due to vulgar language – to describe Sophie Trudeau. Copies of the messages and social media posts have been shared with Capital News.

Additionally, some of the online statements regarding the speaking event take aim at Sophie's ex-husband, and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him, without basis, a “pedophile” and “tax dodger”.

While the online comments were upsetting, the Perks became fearful after an angry individual approached the centre in person.

“Yesterday, we had someone show up at the centre in person making threats,” explained John.

The RCMP have been contacted and the Perks said Sophie Trudeau’s security team has also been notified of the threats and harassment.

“Will people show up at the event and protest?” asked John.

The Kelowna Events Centre has arranged for an off-duty officer to be in attendance as well as a security team of Sophie Trudeau’s on the day of her speaking engagement.

Sophie’s talk next month will centre around “navigating life in difficult moments, facing personal struggles like eating disorders, dealing with trauma, and learning to lead through adversity.”

"This is not about politics. This is about the strength in diversity and the power of engaging in conversations that may be uncomfortable, but need to be heard," said Quinn Perks.

The Perks said the purpose of the Kelowna Events Centre is to invite conversations and topics that might be difficult, but that welcome everybody and allows for inclusivity.

“That’s exactly what Stories That Matter is about—highlighting narratives that may challenge us, but that ultimately unite us as Canadians and as residents of Kelowna,” added Quinn.

John said he believes the controversy that has sparked in invited Sophie Trudeau stems from her association with public political figures, but the event’s focus is on her personal story, and “that needs to be understood.”

“In a time when political polarization seems to be at an all-time high, especially with ongoing tensions south of the border and a looming election, Kelowna has an opportunity to showcase its ability to engage in respectful dialogue,” said John.

“The invitation of Sophie Trudeau is not just a chance to hear from a powerful voice in Canadian history, it’s a chance to rise above the hatred that has seeped into too many of our public conversations and show that we, as a community, are capable of being better than the divisiveness that surrounds us.”

The Perks are calling on those who are still interested in attending to purchase tickets, as the event will still go on despite the recent threats.

“We cannot act like our neighbours to the south, and lose who we are as Canadians.”

John also noted that all sides of the political spectrum are represented at the Kelowna Events Centre as Dr. Ben Carson, Trump's former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development who has spoken out in favour of a nationwide abortion ban, has been invited to speak in the fall as part of Stories that Matter.