Kelowna family and traveller score $7K win against WestJet

B.C. tribunal sides with passengers over flight cancellations and delays

WestJet, the national airline, has been found liable to pay compensation to two Kelowna residents for cancelled flights.

The first ruling was issued in the province's Civil Resolution Tribunal on Thursday, Aug. 21 by tribunal member Alissa Reynolds.

Adam Green, Vanessa Trevors, and their three kids were booked on flights from Phoenix to Kelowna via Calgary on Jan. 12, 2024. The Phoenix flight was delayed, but the family still reached their gate in Calgary on time for their connection.

However, WestJet rebooked them without consent on a flight the next morning, despite the family arriving while boarding was underway.

WestJet argued no compensation was owed because the original delay was caused by bad weather, which is outside the airline's control.

However, Reynolds found that the real cause of the delay was not due to the weather but instead by WestJet's decision to rebook the family despite them making it to the gate on time.

WestJet did not explain why it had decided to rebook the family.

Thus, the decision was within WestJet's control, and the Airline Passenger Protection Regulations (APPR) require the airline to pay each passenger $1,000 for delays of more than nine hours.

The tribunal ordered WestJet to pay the family $5,322.64. This includes $1,000 for each family member, $135.15 for hotel and meal expenses, and $187.49 in miscellaneous expenses.

Another ruling, on Wednesday, Aug. 27, concerned a single passenger, Renate Stefan, and the cancellation of her return flights on Feb. 23 and Feb. 25, 2023, from Manzanillo, Mexico to Kelowna.

According to the filing, Stefan was set to return to Kelowna via a 4:40 p.m. flight on Feb. 23. However, at 12:35 p.m., WestJet cancelled the flight and rebooked her.

After flying from Manzanillo to Calgary, WestJet cancelled her return flight to Kelowna and immediately rebooked her on a flight to Penticton.

At that point, Stefan purchased her own ticket to Kelowna and later asked WestJet for compensation, which was denied.

According to the tribunal, WestJet couldn't prove that the flight cancellations were outside its control. Thus, APPR rules entitled her to $1,000 for a delay of more than nine hours.

WestJet was also ordered to pay $432.22, half of the cost of her unused ticket from Calgary to Penticton.

"The alternative travel arrangements did not accommodate Stefan’s travel needs, and she was no longer at the point of origin of the original ticket," said tribunal member David Jiang. "However, I find the travel still served a purpose. Ultimately, it brought Stefan closer to her final destination."

Hotel and food expenses totalling $337.31 were also awarded to Stefan, while an $839.05 claim for breach of contract, stress, and loss of enjoyment was dismissed for lack of supporting evidence.