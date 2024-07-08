1 person in serious condition after fire destroys building in Kelowna

Kelowna fire crews were called out just after 12 p.m. Monday, July 8 2024

UPDATE: 2:15 p.m.

Platoon Captain Micah Volk it is unclear how a building burst into flames at Benvoulin and Casorso roads, Monday afternoon.

As temperatures rose to almost 35 C, heat caused significant challenges for fire crews.

Although the building was reportedly vacant one person was injured in the incident, and taken to hospital with burns to their back. A witness claimed people may have been squatting in or around the building.

BC Emergency Health Services said the injured person is in serious condition.

Smoke and flame were first reported coming from a building just after 12:10 p.m., that used to house the BC SPCA Thrift Store until 2016 and then a business named Brilliant Springs.

There were no nearby fire hydrants in the area and several water tenders had to be brought in to help with the blaze. The area was also closed off to traffic while emergency crews were on scene.

“We had a truck patrolling the road to make sure nothing spread or jumped away from the property,” explained “Volk. “ One of our priorities was to stop this fire from spreading with the limited water in the area.”

Firefighters were seen taking breaks and drinking lots of water during the incident.

The building was completely destroyed and smoke and small flames were seen coming from the area for more than two-and-a-half hours.

Fire crews will be on the scene for the rest of the day dealing with hot spots. There were also multiple used tires behind the building that caught fire in the blaze.

Volk said it’s important that as the temperatures continue to hover in the mid-to-high 30s C, to be careful with all your appliances make sure all your smoke alarms are working and call 911 if you need any help.

RCMP and fire crews continue to investigate the incident.

Update 1:26 p.m.:

Fire crews have knocked down a building fire at Benvoulin and Casorso roads, however, flames are still visible as firefighters have the blaze under control.

The building was formerly an BC SPCA thrift store, but that business was moved in 2016. Staff at the BC SPCA were able to see flames coming from the building as early as 12:10 p.m. None of the staff or animals inside the shelter were injured in the blaze. The BC SPCA is located across the street from where the fire took place.

A witness on scene reported that someone had been sleeping inside the building, "perhaps they were squatting."

A lot of smoke is still coming from the scene.

Update 12:59 p.m.:

A building on fire at Benvoulin and Casorso roads has collapsed.

Update 12:55 p.m.:

Firefighters have their hands full with a building fire at Benvoulin and Casorso roads. Battling the fire has been made challenging as there are no hydrants in the immediate area. Several more fire trucks, including water tenders have been brought in to help. Trees and shrubs around the building caught fire as crews continue to knock down the flames. Streets in the area are blocked off.

Original:

Kelowna fire crews are dealing with a building fire at Benvoulin and Casorso roads next to the Kelowna Driving Range.

Firefighters were called out just after 12 p.m. on Monday (July 8).

Four fire trucks and other emergency vehicles and personnel are on scene. Crews are also clearing brush from around the building to keep the fire from spreading.

One person has been injured and was taken to hospital. It is not clear yet how the fire started.