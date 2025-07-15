Kelowna fundraiser launched for survivor of fatal July 4 attack

Carrie Wiebe was attacked in the Mill Creek crossing parking lot on Sunday, July 4. Her co-worker, Bailey McCourt, died.

Carrie Wiebe isn't one to ask for help often, but after an incredibly traumatic experience, she is hoping for community support.

Wiebe was attacked on Friday, July 4, outside her workplace in the parking lot of Kelowna's Mill Creek Crossing. Her co-worker, Bailey Plover (previously McCourt) was also attacked in the incident, however, she died from her injuries.

James Plover has been charged with second-degree murder of his ex-wife McCourt, in connection with the attack, and is due back in court in September.

The Kelowna Serious Crime Unit is continuing to investigate the incident and, upon completion of the investigation, a "fulsome disclosure package" will be provided to the B.C. Prosecution Services for further charges, said Sgt. Laura Pollock.

A fulsome disclosure package typically includes all the information the RCMP and Crown have gathered about the case, including police reports, witness and accused statements, along with physical and forensic evidence.

"Due to the ongoing investigation and court process, nothing further will be released by the RCMP at this time," said Pollock.

Wiebe suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries from the attack and has a long, rough road ahead for recovery, both mentally and physically, according to fundraiser organizer Conrad Helman.

"Any money raised will be going directly to Carrie and her family for any and all expenses related to her recovery," said Helman. "Any money raised above and beyond that will go towards helping Carrie with her new fight and goal to challenge and change the laws in B.C. regarding domestic abuse."

To support Wiebe's fundraiser, visit gofundme.com/f/Supporting-Carrie-Wiebe.

On Tuesday, July 15, "Bailey's Day" will be held at Cupcasions. With permission from Bailey’s father, Shane McCourt, the bakery will donate the entire day’s revenue to help cover urgent family needs, childcare costs, and legal expenses.

“After reading about Bailey’s passing, I felt compelled to help,” said Cupcasions owner Libbie Philips, a survivor of domestic abuse. “We had the joy of creating the cake and cupcakes for Bailey’s wedding in 2022. I’ll never forget her smile while picking her favourite flavours, and I got to snuggle her youngest daughter—just a baby at the time. It breaks our hearts to know that both girls have now lost their mom.”

The bakery (1917 Kent Road) is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will be offering a special six-pack of 'Bailey's Favourites," along with all 18 of its regular cupcake flavours and additional baked treats.

"Bailey, I love you and you have touched more people than you could ever imagine, my life included," said Wiebe in a Facebook post on July 10. "I will always be grateful for the little time we got to know each other and every moment you made me laugh. You will never be forgotten and I promise you, it is my new life's mission to make my voice yours."