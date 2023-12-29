Kelowna home hit by semi owned by company involved in Delta overpass crash

On April 11, 2023, a truck plowed into a home at Cameron Ave. and Gordon Dr.

Kelowna firefighters assess the damage after a semi-truck crashed into a home at Cameron Avenue and Gordon Drive on April 11, 2023. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)

1 / 1 Kelowna firefighters assess the damage after a semi-truck crashed into a home at Cameron Avenue and Gordon Drive on April 11, 2023. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News) Advertisement

The trucking company at the centre of the latest overpass strike in the Lower Mainland is the same one involved in a crash into a Kelowna home in early 2023.

A truck belonging to Chohan Freight Forwarders Ltd. hit an overpass on Highway 99 in Delta on Dec. 28 causing significant damage.

READ MORE: B.C. suspends trucking company’s certificate after Delta overpass crash

On April 11, another truck belonging to the same company slammed into a home at Cameron Avenue and Gordon Drive.

A woman and her grandson were trapped by the crash and had to be rescued via the home’s balcony by the Kelowna Fire Department.

READ MORE: Family safe after semi smashes through Kelowna home

The truck remained embedded in the home for a month. The house was also robbed several times by men masquerading as construction workers, and the homeowners had their vehicle stolen.

READ MORE: Semi truck extracted from Kelowna home after 1 month

READ MORE: Thieves rob Kelowna home hit by semi truck

Kelowna RCMP told Black Press Media that the incident was thoroughly investigated and no charges were forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service.

“There was no evidence of wrongdoing by the driver who was in full compliance regarding his hours of driving, his driving log was up to date and well documented,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera. “Multiple witnesses interviewed and all stated that the truck did not appear to be driving erratically or speeding,”

Della-Paolera added the driver and company were cooperative throughout the investigation and it was determined that there was a medical issue.

The driver received treatment at Kelowna General Hospital where he remained for several days after the crash.

According to the provincial government documents, Chohan has also been involved in five other overpass strikes in the past two years:

Dec. 10, 2021 Highway 1 and 192 St.

Feb. 12, 2022 Highway 1 and 264 St.

Feb. 17, 2022 Highway 99 and 112 St.

Jun. 01, 2022 Highway 1 and No. 3 Rd.

Jun. 08, 2022 Highway 1 and 264 St.

Transportation Minister Rob Flemming issued the suspension of Chohan’s safety certificate on Thursday (Dec. 28)

The company will be unable to operate its 65-vehicle commercial fleet in B.C. as of 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 29.

With files from Lauren Collins