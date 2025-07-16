Kelowna homicide prompts outcry, support for victims of intimate partner violence

This article discusses intimate partner violence and may be triggering to some readers

This article discusses intimate partner violence and may be triggering to some readers. If you or someone you know is in danger, call 911 immediately. For assistance accessing trauma-informed resources and supports call the RCMP at 250-762-3300.

The RCMP, City of Kelowna and outreach organizations are extending support to all people who were impacted by a violent murder that unfolded in public on July 4.

The attack that killed Bailey Plover (née McCourt), a mother of two, and injured her coworker Carrie Wiebe took place in the parking lot of their place of work, on Enterprise Way at noon and was witnessed by multiple people. The impact of the attack has been felt by people across the province and has sparked conversation and calls to action to address what feminist organizations are calling an "epidemic of intimate partner violence."

Just hours before the attack, McCourt's ex-husband James Plover had been convicted of assault by strangulation and uttering threats after a trial but had not yet been sentenced. He was not in custody at the time of the attack on McCourt and Wiebe, and was instead bound by the same "extensive protective conditions," and $500 cash deposit along with the original release order from June 2024.

Plover was arrested shortly after the incident, following a brief police chase, and was charged with second-degree murder. He remains in custody and appeared by video in Kelowna court for a first court appearance on July 10.

A large group of supporters attended Kelowna court for the first appearance in solidarity with McCourt and Wiebe, and more have expressed their support for the women in online petitions and online fundraisers. Some of those who attended court asked to remain anonymous but told Capital News "this could have been me," explaining that they too have been harmed by intimate partner violence.

Shannon Christensen, the founder of Mamas for Mamas, which supports families in need, said that McCourt had been vocal about the intimate partner violence she had endured, and had asked for help. Christensen said McCourt had been a part of the Mamas for Mamas community for nearly ten years, from the time she was pregnant with her first child.

"She got as much help as there was available. She did everything she was supposed to do," said Christensen. "She was failed in so many ways."

People who have been impacted by intimate partner violence or who were impacted by the attack on July 4, are encouraged to contact Mamas for Mamas at info@mamasformamas.org to be connected with free, remote counselling services.

Members of the public were invited to speak with RCMP officers, the City of Kelowna Community Safety Unit and Victims Services at the Angel's Way parking lot after the court appearance.

"This was a highly visible and tragic event, and we recognize the profound impact it has had on many individuals and the community," said Kelowna RCMP Insp. Chris Goebel after the incident. "We want everybody touched by this tragedy to know that help is available."

People who were unable to attend the RCMP's community event can request support by calling 250-762-3300.

"We're here to support the community and get them through this tough time," said Allison Konsmo, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

"Always reach out to the police. We can help direct people to the correct avenues."

Konsmo said that people should always call 911 if they or someone else is in danger. If the situation is not urgent, they can contact the Kelowna Women's Shelter for safe housing by phone at 250-763-1040 or text at 236-970-0704, the Elizabeth Fry Society for legal support and counselling, and Victims Services at 250-470-6242.