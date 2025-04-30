Kelowna honours victims of Lapu Lapu Festival attack under a rainbow

A moment of silence for the victims of the tragedy will also be held at Kelowna's Asian Heritage Month Opening Ceremony on May 3

People gathered in Kelowna's Ben Lee Park on April 29, to remember the 11 people who were killed in an attack on a Filipino cultural festival in Vancouver

More than 200 people gathered in Kelowna's Ben Lee Park on April 29, to remember the 11 people who were killed in an attack on a Filipino cultural festival in Vancouver, and to send love to those who remain in hospital after surviving the incident.

On the evening of April 26, an SUV drove through a crowd of people who were celebrating the Filipino Lapu-Lapu Day festival in Vancouver. Eleven people were killed and 20 others were severely injured. The driver, 30 year-old Kai-Ji Adam Lo, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder. Additional charges are expected to be laid in the coming days.

"We had a lot of friends here today, we thought it was going to be just us. I am very happy that we have a big support," said Elna von Dach, the founder of the Okanagan Filipino Canadian Society. "We are a close-knit people, we are always there to help and that's our culture."

Von Dach emphasized that victims of the attack and their loved ones are supported and will be remembered in Kelowna.

As the vigil began, rain started to fall gently around the covered gathering. Once the final flower and candles were laid and people began to comfort each-other, share stories and enjoy food while music played, a bright rainbow appeared across the sky.

Members of OCCA (formerly known as the Okanagan Chinese Canadian Association), a charity established by immigrants for immigrants in the Central Okanagan, stood in solidarity with the Filipino community. Local politicians, police, people young and old with diverse cultural backgrounds, to remember those who were killed and the 20 victims who are remain in hospital.

Many of those in attendance at the vigil are immigrants and said that they have felt scared since the attack on the Filipino Festival. Fei Liu, the executive director of OCCA and one of the organizers of the event said she was thrilled when the RCMP reached out to offer its support and presence at the gathering, as it provided those in mourning peace of mind during a challenging time.

"I know that this tragedy is really hard for us, but with the support of other people, the hope and the strength that we are looking for is within us," said Bella Mockford, the president of the Okanagan Filipino Canadian Society after the vigil.

OCCA is also hosting the Asian Heritage Month Opening Ceremony on Saturday, May 3, at the Metro Hub in downtown Kelowna and will have a moment of silence at the beginning of the event to honour the victims of the attack. The charity will also be hosting a variety of events across Kelowna throughout Asian Heritage Month.

For more information on OCCA and Asian Heritage Month visit occabc.ca or follow OCCA on Facebook.