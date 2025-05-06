Kelowna, Kamloops ranked 1st in Canada for wildfire risk in 2025: Report

'Kelowna’s risk remained flat year-over-year with consistently high anomaly and severity ratings'

This likely won’t surprise to Central Okanagan residents still recovering from the devastating wildfires of 2023, but Kelowna has been ranked along with Kamloops as the most at-risk communities in Canada for wildfires in 2025.

The information is contained in a report from Canadian insurance tech firm MyChoice.

It analyzed wildfire severity forecasts from May through September, using data from the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System. Kelowna earned a risk score of 9.2 out of 10, trailing only Kamloops (9.2) and Saskatoon (8.8). The study considered both the predicted intensity of wildfire conditions and how much more severe they are compared to historical norms.

“Kelowna’s risk remained flat year-over-year,” the report noted, “with consistently high anomaly and severity ratings.”

The ranking underscores the lingering threat after the 2023 Grouse Complex fire, which included the McDougall Creek, Walroy Lake, and Clarke Creek wildfires. The McDougall Creek fire alone burned nearly 14,000 hectares, destroyed more than 300 structures, and forced more than 35,000 people to evacuate.

The Walroy Lake fire damaged the Glenmore Landfill in Kelowna and destroyed five structures, including three homes. The Clarke Creek fire in Lake Country scorched over 360 hectares and damaged three homes.

The 2024 wildfire season was the most expensive in Canadian history, with insured losses reaching $8.5 billion. The Jasper wildfire accounted for more than $1.1 billion in damages. In 2023, the Grouse Complex fire caused more than $720 million in insured losses. Annual wildfire-related insurance losses in Canada now average $706 million, a dramatic rise from $84 million a decade ago.

Although Canada’s insurance industry hasn’t yet reached the crisis levels seen in California, there are growing signs of trouble, the MyChoice report warns. Devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area in January caused an estimated $250 billion in damage and left more than 800,000 homes without insurance.

Canada has so far managed to avoid a similar outcome, but recent developments are raising concern, the report states. In 2024, insurance giant Aviva announced it would pull out of Alberta’s direct-to-consumer market.

Reinsurance, the insurance that insurers rely on, has become a focus in 2025 as wildfires and other disasters grow in scale and frequency. In Canada, nearly every major reinsurance program was triggered by the costly 2024 season. As a result, reinsurers have raised rates by 10 to 40 per cent and limited access to coverage that kicks in early in a disaster.

MyChoice urges residents who live in wildfire-prone areas to review their home insurance coverage. Look for a comprehensive policy that includes fire damage, emergency evacuation, and additional living expenses. Replacement cost and contents coverage are also vital.

“After a year like 2024, where wildfire losses in Canada reached unprecedented levels, preparation is more important than ever,” said Aren Mirzaian, CEO of MyChoice. “While insurers and reinsurers are adjusting to rising climate risks, homeowners can take practical steps to reduce their exposure.”

These include clearing dry brush, trimming trees to maintain distance from the home, installing fire-resistant roofing and siding, and storing flammable materials away from structures.

More information and the full study are available on the MyChoice website.

