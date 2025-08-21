Okanagan MLAs speak out against denied permit for controversial Christian musician

Sean Feucht is looking for a last minute venue in Kelowna

Controversial American Christian musician Sean Feucht is looking for a last-minute venue in the Central Okanagan.

Feucht was scheduled to perform at West Kelowna's Memorial Park on Aug. 23, but the permit was denied due to safety concerns.

"They'll wish they never did this," Feucht posted to X this morning, Aug. 21. "And at the last second, purposefully sabotage the event."

About 2,000 people were anticipated to attend the concert on Saturday, and Advocacy Canada's Love Over Hate Rally was expecting a crowd of about 1,000.

West Kelowna's Chief Administrative Officer Ron Bowles said in a press conference on Aug. 20, that the safety and security plan could not address the number of people expected at the park on Saturday.

Kelowna - Lake Country - Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong backed Feucht on the social media platform.

"This isn't just outrageous - it's a blatant attack on the Freedoms guaranteed by the Canadian Charter," Armstrong wrote, asking for anyone with a venue to contact Feucht's team.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, a Canadian legal advocacy organization specializing in a libertarian approach to the Canadian Charter, took to X in response to the Capital News story on the permit being denied for Feucht, stating that their lawyers were reviewing the matter.

“The City of West Kelowna has followed a disturbing pattern of cities across Canada blocking access to performance venues for Christian musician Sean Feucht,” it stated on X.

West Kelowna - Peachland MLA Macklin McCall has also spoken out on the denied permit. In a written statement McCall said, "At face value, it appears the city cancelled this concert based solely on the threat of protest. This suggests any individual can shut down a peaceful event just by threatening disruption."

McCall continued, "I am encouraged to hear that community members are actively seeking an alternate location for the concert. However, I urge the city to undertake a principle-based reassessment of their decision."

Advocacy Canada, however, has welcomed the announcement by the City of West Kelowna.

“Folks in the Okanagan have spoken loudly and clearly that there is no place in our valley for hate-filled rhetoric,” said Wilbur Turner, President of Advocacy Canada. “We are happy to hear that city officials have cancelled the permit.”

The rally planned for Saturday has also been cancelled.

“Now that the event promoting division will not be taking place, we feel it is no longer necessary to mobilize our community in this way. Instead, we will continue our work of creating spaces for love, inclusion, and equality in the Okanagan and across Canada every day.”

Feucht has drawn support and condemnation since his 11-date Let Us Worship tour started on July 23 in Nova Scotia.

Several of his shows have been cancelled, with some being relocated to other venues.

Winnipeg denied a permit to Feucht, but the show went on with about 3,000 people gathering in a farmer's field to hear Feucht play.

Saskatoon has allowed the tour stop. Feucht plays tonight, Aug. 21, at Diefenbaker Park.