Kelowna lockdown protester, ‘freedom fighter’ found guilty of assault

David Lindsay was trying to gain entry to a building despite being banned

A prominent COVID lockdown and mandate protester, and self-proclaimed “freedom fighter,” has been found guilty of two counts of assault relating to an incident involving a health authority security guard in Kelowna.

In a packed provincial courtroom on Dec. 13, David Lindsay was convicted of two counts of assault stemming from an altercation that took place in front of Kelowna’s downtown Interior Health building on Aug. 19, 2021.

Lindsay had been previously banned from the health building after holding a series of anti-COVID mandate protests. During the trial the court was shown videos of the incident.

The videos show Lindsay moving toward and then bumping into three security guards who were stationed in front of the doors to the Interior Health building.

Lindsay represented himself throughout the lengthy and unusual trial. During the trial, he accused Crown prosecutor David Gravabac and Judge Cathaline Heinrichs of conspiring against him.

In one instance he dared Heinrichs to find him in contempt of court. In Canada, contempt refers to being disobedient to or disrespectful toward a court of law.

Heinrichs found Lindsay’s dare to be contemptuous, but granted him a chance to apologize ahead of sentencing.

Lindsay also attempted to file a constitutional application which stated that his rights and freedoms were infringed upon regarding his ban from the Interior Health building. Judge Heinrichs dismissed the constitutional application.

Lindsay also filed an application requesting that Gravabac be held in contempt of court. The application was also dismissed and Gravabac will not be facing any jail time.

Lindsay, however, is facing up to two years in prison for the two convictions of assault. A date has not yet been set for sentencing.

