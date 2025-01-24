Kelowna man arrested in Ontario, charged in hate-crime investigation

Gregory Joseph Bayliss was arrested in Ontario after charges were laid in Kelowna, B.C.

A Kelowna resident was arrested in Ontario and has been charged with public incitement of hatred, advocating or promoting genocide, promoting hatred, and uttering threats.

Gregory Joseph Bayliss, age 41, was arrested in Kenora, Ontario by the Ontario Provincial Police in relation to criminal charges laid in Kelowna on Jan. 21. The charges are linked to what has been deemed a hate crime investigation, which began on June 11, 2024 in the Kelowna area.

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit, OPP, BC Prosecution Service and BC Sheriff Service will collaboratively coordinate the return of Bayliss to Kelowna for court.

“Provided the seriousness of these offences and their inevitable public exposure, it is imperative that we maintain the integrity of this investigation and safekeep any upcoming judicial proceedings,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.

“With that in mind, we will not be disclosing any further details of these offences at this time. We thank our policing partners in Ontario for their assistance with this arrest.”

Corporal Michael Gauthier