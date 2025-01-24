 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Kelowna man arrested in Ontario, charged in hate-crime investigation

Gregory Joseph Bayliss was arrested in Ontario after charges were laid in Kelowna, B.C.
Jacqueline Gelineau
Jacqueline Gelineau
10544111_web1_170802-PON-rcmp_1
RCMP

A Kelowna resident was arrested in Ontario and has been charged with public incitement of hatred, advocating or promoting genocide, promoting hatred, and uttering threats.

Gregory Joseph Bayliss, age 41, was arrested in Kenora, Ontario by the Ontario Provincial Police in relation to criminal charges laid in Kelowna on Jan. 21.  The charges are linked to what has been deemed a hate crime investigation, which began on June 11, 2024 in the Kelowna area.

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit, OPP, BC Prosecution Service and BC Sheriff Service will collaboratively coordinate the return of Bayliss to Kelowna for court.

“Provided the seriousness of these offences and their inevitable public exposure, it is imperative that we maintain the integrity of this investigation and safekeep any upcoming judicial proceedings,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.

“With that in mind, we will not be disclosing any further details of these offences at this time. We thank our policing partners in Ontario for their assistance with this arrest.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporal Michael Gauthier

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Jacqueline Gelineau

About the Author: Jacqueline Gelineau

Read more

More News

‘Trumpian’: critics pan Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside supportive housing pause
‘Trumpian’: critics pan Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside supportive housing pause
B.C. expert warns against possible disruptions in U.S. energy trade
B.C. expert warns against possible disruptions in U.S. energy trade
Buffalo goring, 56-hour weeks alleged as B.C. treatment facility faces shutdown
Buffalo goring, 56-hour weeks alleged as B.C. treatment facility faces shutdown