Man charged with explosives, arson in incident that shut down Kelowna bridge

Roy Winter faces several charges

A 61-year Kelowna man has been charged with several offences in connection with an incident that shut down William R. Bennett Bridge in January.

RCMP is recommending the following charges against Roy Winter:

Arson

Making or possessing explosives

Use of explosives to cause serious bodily harm

Possession of incendiary material

Mischief endangering life

Mischief

Nuisance endangering life

Assault peace officer with a weapon

Resist/obstruct peace officer

Uttering threats

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose



Winter was taken into custody on March 25 following his release from hospital, and appeared in court later that evening. He remains in custody and his next court appearance is on April 3.



“This is a well coordinated and sizeable investigation, spearheaded by the Kelowna RCMP’s General Investigative Support Team,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier. “It is imperative that we protect the ongoing judicial process, with that no further details will be released at this time.”

On Jan. 27, at approximately 3:45 a.m., a man parked a white van across the eastbound lanes of the bridge. Police received a report of a distraught man, who made threatening comments about his well-being.

Emails sent to media outlets, and posts to social media indicated that there might be explosive material in the van. BC Ambulance and fire crews were on scene after a fire started in the van. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and the man was apprehended. An assessment of the vehicle, and the man’s comments resulted in South East District and Explosive Disposal Unit being called to the scene.

The known contents of the van presented a significant risk to public safety Kelowna RCMP acting officer in charge, Inspector Chris Goebel said at the time. RCMP also searched a home on Terai Court in Rutland later in the day. Police stated that their presence was related to the incident on Bennett Bridge.

The bridge was closed for nearly 11 hours, causing chaos for commuters and severely impacting the daily routine for tens of thousands of residents.