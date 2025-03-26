Kelowna man charged with abusing dog, banned from owning animals

'We received a number of calls into the BC SPCA’s Animal Helpline about this individual abusing his dog'

A Kelowna man has been charged with animal cruelty for causing unnecessary pain and suffering to a dog in December 2023.

Crown counsel approved the charges against Zachary Petropolis on March 3.

“We received a number of calls into the BC SPCA’s Animal Helpline about this individual abusing his dog,” said Eileen Drever, BC SPCA’s senior officer of protection. “We initiated an investigation and were able to recommend charges when we received disturbing CCTV footage showing him putting his dog in a choke hold, slamming the dog down onto the floor by the legs and then kicking the dog.”

The dog was seized by the BC SPCA and has been successfully re-homed.

Following his first court appearance, the 29-year-old was released with conditions including that he is not to have custody or control of any animal, including his fish.

Petropolis' next court appearance is March 27.