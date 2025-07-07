Kelowna man charged with murder had prior history of violence, debt

James Plover was charged following an assault in Kelowna that left Bailey McCourt, his ex-partner, dead.

James Plover, who was charged with second-degree murder following a daytime assault on Friday, July, 4, had a history in the criminal justice system.

Plover was arrested after police responded to reports of a vehicle collision with a subsequent assault with a weapon at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Friday. Following a brief pursuit, officers arrested Plover, and two female victims were taken to hospital.

Bailey Plover (née McCourt) succumbed to her injuries, while the second woman remains hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to court documents, Plover was charged with assault by choking and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm on June 22, 2024. The case is classified as a 'K File' which represents intimate partner violence. His defence team initiated an adjournment, and the charges were stayed on August 8, 2024.

Plover and McCourt were also facing defaults on two mortgages from two properties.

The Bank of Montreal filed a civil suit against the two for defaulting on their mortgage, dated March 6, 2009, and the couple had until July 20, 2025, to pay back $109,645.91, before a foreclosure would be initiated.

Additionally, TD Bank also filed a notice of foreclosure to Plover and McCourt, stating that their mortgage (started on December 14, 2023) was in default, and the bank was owed $394,219.77 as of April 22, 2025.

Plover and McCourt were also in Supreme Family Law proceedings on June 26, eight days before Plover was assaulted in the parking lot of Mill Creek Crossing.

McCourt leaves behind two daughters, according to information from a GoFundMe. Her father, Shane is "completely heartbroken."

"He is now stepping into a new role, first and foremost, is making sure his granddaughters are taken care of while navigating grief, legal challenges, and an overwhelming financial burden," said the GoFundMe. "He will be missing work for the foreseeable future, all while managing funeral costs, household expenses, and the emotional weight of this unimaginable loss."

Plover is due in court on Thursday, July 10.