Kelowna man in coma, pregnant wife dead after crash near Grand Forks

Zach and Kayla Mulla were expecting their first child
Brittany Webster
Kayla Mulla was pregnant when she was killed in a crash near Grand Forks on June 15, 2025. Her husband Zach remains in a coma at Kelowna General Hospital. Kayla Mulla/Facebook

Friends and family are rallying around a Kelowna man who remains in a coma after he and his pregnant wife were involved in a car crash, that took her life, on June 15. 

Zach and Kayla Mulla were involved in a two-vehicle collision on North Fork Road west of Grand Forks around 7:45 p.m. The expecting wife was pronounced dead on scene while Zach was transported to Kelowna General Hospital. 

A GoFundMe has been launched to support Zach's family, including his father, Tim.

"As you can imagine, there is an overwhelming amount to manage. The costs of travel and accommodation in Kelowna are significant challenges," the fundraiser reads, which was organized by a family member. "Tim and his family are committed to supporting Kayla’s family with the necessary arrangements to honour and celebrate the beautiful woman she was. This is just the beginning of a long and uncertain road ahead."

In less than 24 hours the fundraiser has brought in over $15,000. 

"For those who can contribute, funds raised will help cover Tim's family's travel expenses, his lost income while supporting Zach, a contribution to the funeral arrangements for Kayla, care for their pets Dexter, Max, and Zeus, and other unforeseen expenses that will arise in the coming months."

In memory of Kayla, friends and family gathered on Sunday, June 22.

Brittany Webster

About the Author: Brittany Webster

I am a video journalist based in Kelowna and capturing life in the Okanagan
