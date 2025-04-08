Kelowna mayor, councillor clash over code of conduct, gag order comments

'I would accept an apology from you'

There was a tense exchange at Kelowna council's April 7 meeting when Councillor Ron Cannan asked Mayor Tom Dyas for an apology following a disagreement over the city's code of conduct.

Leading up to the exchange, Mayor Dyas addressed recent media stories that he said, "blatantly and incorrectly claimed" he was trying to impose a gag order on council.

“It was based upon a leaked internal email that I sent to council, simply reinforcing our shared commitment to good government and accountability,” Dyas explained.

The mayor then read from that email, emphasizing that council discussions should contribute meaningfully to the city’s progress, rather than tarnishing its reputation.

“In recent weeks, we've seen public comments from councillors that were incomplete and inaccurate or made before staff had the opportunity to review them for legal or procedural accuracy,” he stated. “For instance, suggesting that we should consider a Canadian artist for the Kelowna sign, when in fact all five finalists for the design are already Canadian. We’ve also seen statements made by councillors about the Prospera Place scoreboard provider, despite the fact that council approved Prospera Place enhancements, including a new scoreboard, a year ago. The new scoreboard was a key component in the winning bid.”

Dyas also outlined his expectations for council regarding notices of motion.

“In the future, if you intend to bring forward a notice of motion, please ensure that they are introduced only after thorough research has been done and they reflect the reasons why we are elected, not personal motivations,” he said.

Cannan had brought a notice of motion to the council’s March 17 meeting, suggesting that the city prioritize a "buy Canadian" policy. At a February meeting, Councillor Mohini Singh expressed her desire for Kelowna’s new signature sign to be designed by a Canadian artist.

At Monday's meeting, Cannan questioned staff about whether councillors could speak to the media regarding notices of motion, considering the code of conduct also designates the mayor as the spokesperson for the city.

“So I agree, that’s fine,” Cannan said. “But there's also good public policy that individual councillors still have the democratic right to engage with the media regarding regular agenda items or notices of motion before they're debated in a public council meeting.”

Cannan also argued that, according to staff’s interpretation of the code of conduct, submitting a notice of motion does not automatically make the mayor the spokesperson for council. He then challenged Mayor Dyas on his comments and email to council.

"I have the email right in front of me," said Cannan, who then read a portion of the letter aloud. "You said, 'It's been previously outlined to you that the code of conduct states the mayor is a spokesperson for the city. By bringing this issue forward to a council meeting, it becomes a city issue, making the mayor a spokesperson'. "

"We speak as individuals, not on behalf of council, and when you said it’s hard for me to comprehend, it felt like you were bullying me, implying I don’t understand the policy when, in fact, it was you, Your Worship, who made the mistake. I would accept an apology from you. Thank you.”

However, Dyas did not offer an apology.

“Well, I mean, I’m not going to address that with regards to it,” he responded. “My comments were just speaking with regards to council on where it goes, and the mayor is the individual who speaks for council.”

Councillor Singh also weighed in, clarifying her comments about Canadian artists.

"I raised the concern about the artist because I was reflecting the views raised to me by the public," she explained. “I also want to let you know, Your Worship, that the letter you mentioned, which you said was leaked, did not come from this council. I just found that out this afternoon.”

Singh did not say whether she knew the origin of the leaked email.

In response to the concerns raised, Mayor Dyas reiterated that councillors are free to express their opinions to the media.

“That's democracy, and the media are rightfully interested in what elected officials have to say,” he added. “However, when it comes to official city business, the mayor serves as the primary spokesperson to ensure consistency, accuracy, and accountability. But let me be clear--I am not anyone's boss, and I am not your boss.”

Dyas further explained that he expects proper processes to be followed, which include debating matters at the council table first to obtain facts, legal clarity, and procedural understanding before making public comments.

“That isn’t about limiting anyone’s voice,” he said. “It’s about protecting the integrity of our decisions, respecting our staff, maintaining the public’s trust, and respecting the community that we live in.”

Cannan expressed concern with certain provisions in the code of conduct, particularly regarding the time frame for resolving complaints against council members.

“There’s nothing in here to say how long… it could take six months or a year,” he pointed out. “I agree that some provisions are necessary in some cases, but I was on council for nine years—we didn’t have any problems. And now, with this code of conduct, we’ve got more problems.”

Council passed amendments to the code of conduct, with Cannan voting against the changes.